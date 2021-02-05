Leonhard Might Be Among Defensive Coordinator Finalists

Time is not of the essence for Packers coach Matt LaFleur to find Mike Pettine’s replacement.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is closing in on the finalists to fill the defensive coordinator vacancy.

For what it’s worth, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein, citing the “differing opinions” of sources with “limited knowledge,” said Los Angeles Chargers defensive passing game coordinator Joe Barry, Los Angeles Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero and University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard are finalists. ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky said he “heard one other name” was a consideration.

LaFleur, as offensive coordinator of the Rams, spent the 2017 season with Barry and Evero.

With their season extending deep into January after reaching the NFC Championship Game, the Packers are the only team looking for a defensive coordinator. So, while the market has been picked over, time is not of the essence for LaFleur to find Mike Pettine’s replacement.

Evero, who turned 40 last month, just completed his fourth season as the Rams’ safeties coach. He was a quality control coach with the Packers in 2016. In 2020, the Rams led the NFL in scoring and were second in opponent passer rating, with the underrated safety tandem of John Johnson and rookie Jordan Fuller playing key roles.

Barry, 50, spent the past four seasons as the Rams’ assistant head coach/linebackers coach. As of last week, he was expected to follow new Chargers coach Brandon Staley in a crosstown move. He’d bring experience to the table. He was defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions in 2007 and 2008 and the Washington Football Team in 2015 and 2016. All four of those defenses finished in the bottom five in total defense and none cracked the top half if points allowed.

Leonhard, 38, has built elite defenses at Wisconsin without elite recruits. He’s been at Wisconsin for four seasons after a lengthy NFL playing career. Of his 73 career starts, 52 came on defenses directed by the man he could replace, Pettine.

With a love of the university and family roots in Madison, Leonhard will be difficult to pry out of college. He makes $1.13 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid coordinators at the collegiate level. According to a source familiar with coaching contracts, the typical NFL defensive coordinator makes between $750,000 and $850,000 per year.

Packers defensive backs coach Jerry Gray was among those who interviewed.