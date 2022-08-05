Like Woodson, Douglas Building His Legend

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers compared Rasul Douglas to Charles Woodson.

Charles Woodson! The Hall of Famer!

In 2009, Woodson led the NFL with nine interceptions and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Douglas was 15 at the time.

“I seen a little bit” at the time, Douglas said at his locker on Thursday. “One of the best. Smart, knows where the football’s at, great ball skills, can always get the ball and can go to the house. That’s the best thing about being a DB. That puts you at the top of the DB when you have ball skills and return skills, as well.”

Woodson, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year, ranks fifth in NFL history with 65 interceptions and second with 11 interception-return touchdowns. Douglas, despite joining the Packers in October and playing in only 12 games, ranked fourth in the NFL with five interceptions and led the league with two pick-sixes.

So, other than the rather important difference of Woodson intercepting passes and scoring touchdowns year after year after year, maybe what Rodgers said a day earlier wasn’t so nonsensical.

“Rasul is one of the smartest guys I’ve ever played with. He reminds me a lot in the deepest respect of Charles Woodson,” Rodgers said. “He has incredible ball skills. He baits you at practice. He has the competitive fire that Charles did.”