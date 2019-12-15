Live Updates: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Follow the action from today’s game between the Green Bay Packers (10-3) and Chicago Bears (7-6), with the latest updates at the bottom, and join the conversation.

PREGAME

INACTIVES

The Packers had only two players listed as questionable for today, cornerback Kevin King and tight end Jimmy Graham, and they’re both active. Who is out? The lone surprise is inside linebacker B.J. Goodson, who has been a staple of Green Bay’s base defensive packages. Presumably, that means more of a role for Oren Burks should the Bears come out running with David Montgomery. The others: receiver Ryan Grant, running back Dexter Williams, cornerbacks Tony Brown and Ka’Dar Hollman, and offensive tackles Jared Veldheer and Yosh Nijman.

For Chicago, defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, who gave the Packers fits in Week 1 and has a sack in two of his past three against Green Bay, is inactive with a foot injury. Receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion), right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow) were ruled out on Friday.

EXTRA POINTS

One: Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is coming off two of his best games of the season, with his six touchdown passes vs. Detroit and Dallas more than he threw in the first half of the season combined. Moreover, Trubisky finally showed his running skills last week against Dallas. After posting 80 rushing yards in the team’s first 12 games, Trubisky ran for 63 yards and a touchdown vs. the Cowboys.

Of note: The Packers have allowed the second-fewest rushing yards to quarterbacks this season with 103.

Two: No edge rusher has faced more double-team blocks than Green Bay’s Za’Darius Smith. “It doesn’t surprise me,” Pettine said. “Just like it doesn’t surprise me; I know Kenny (Clark) gets a lot of attention inside certainly on early downs as well. It doesn’t surprise me just because of how disruptive he is. Where he can get a quarterback off his spot where as Preston is a different type of rusher, more of a, at times beat you with finesse, can set you up and get you on a different side, beat you outside, where Z for the most part he’s throwing fastballs. That can be very disruptive. Those are the types of guys where you feel you want to slow them. You don’t want them to build up their power, build up speed, so they try to mute that at the snap.”

Three: Will it be Aaron Jones? Jamaal Williams? A look at the dynamic one-two punch. For Chicago, its offense has improved with Trubisky and some faces who didn’t get much action in Week 1. And a fresh look at Green Bay’s woeful offense.

Four: The Packers can clinch a playoff berth today with a win and a little help from Dallas.

Five: It's cold. In games with a kickoff temperature of 15 or colder, Green Bay is 3-4, including playoffs, since the start of the 2008 season. The Packers are 2-3 in those games started by Rodgers, though two of those losses came in 2008. Chicago is 2-2 since 2008.