Live Updates: Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers

Inactives

The Packers will be without starting cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) and top backup corner Tony Brown (heel). King had played in all 12 games with 11 starts and had recorded a team-high four interceptions and a second-ranked 16 passes defensed, by the coaches’ count. King practiced all week and was full participation on Friday.

King has a history of shoulder problems, dating to his time at the University of Washington and an abbreviated rookie season with the Packers, but it is not known whether this is a related issue.

Against the run-first Redskins, the Packers will go with Jaire Alexander and Tramon Williams as their starting corners. That could elevate Chandon Sullivan into the slot or give Josh Jackson an opportunity to get off the bench. Even with the injuries, rookie cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman is inactive for the 10th time.

Green Bay’s other actives: receiver Ryan Grant, running back Dexter Williams and reserve offensive linemen Adam Pankey and Yosh Nijman.

Guard Billy Turner, who was added to the injury report on Saturday as questionable due to illness, is active. New returner/running back Tyler Ervin also is active.

For Washington, receivers Paul Richardson and Trey Quinn, who rank third and fourth on the team in receptions, and former Packers outside linebacker Chris Odom, who had two sacks last week, are among the inactives.

Final thought

One huge factor in the Packers’ advantage today should be in the red zone, where Green Bay is one of three teams in the top 10 offensively and defensively. Green Bay’s second-ranked red-zone offense (70.0 percent touchdowns) will face Washington’s 16th-ranked red-zone defense (56.8 percent).

The big edge is on the other side of the ball. Green Bay’s defense is No. 6 (47.5 percent) while Washington’s offense is No. 31 (35.7 percent).

“That’s when we’ve got to be at our best,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said. “We hate being that bend but don’t break but, when they do get there, it’s we have to, A, have a good play, and then, B, execute it. I think our guys firmly grasp what we’re doing.”

First quarter

Packers 7, Redskins 0 (9:06 remaining)

The score: Aaron Jones scored on a 4-yard run on third-and-1. Jones followed a pancake block by right tackle Bryan Bulaga and tight end Marcedes Lewis, then ran through a tackle attempt near the goal line for the score. It was touchdown No. 15 for Jones.

Key play: The Packers started at midfield after Tyler Ervin’s 10-yard punt return. The return was Green Bay’s longest of the season and gave the Packers plus-2 yards for the season. On third-and-6, the pocket appeared to be collapsing around Rodgers but he took one step back and a void formed for a 13-yard scramble.