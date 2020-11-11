SI.com
PackerCentral
Packers Sign Former Ohio State Star Weber to Practice Squad

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers placed running back Dexter Williams on injured reserve-practice squad on Wednesday following the knee injury suffered last week at San Francisco.

To take his place on the practice squad, the Packers signed former Ohio State running back Mike Weber.

In three seasons with the Buckeyes, Weber rushed for 2,676 yards (5.9 average) and 24 touchdowns. He started off with a bang with 1,096 yards (6.0 average) and nine touchdowns as a freshman, then added 626 yards (6.2 average) and 10 touchdowns during an injury-plagued sophomore season and 954 yards (5.5 average) and five scores as a junior in 2018. He added 54 career receptions (for 297 yards), including 21 receptions for 112 yards (5.3 average) and one touchdown in his final season.

“I would say being smart of the game, being able to block and protect the quarterback,” Weber said at the 2019 Scouting Combine of the strength of his game, “because a lot of NFL teams are pass-first teams and, if you can protect the quarterback, you can keep a job. My ability to catch the ball out of the backfield because a lot of guys now are not able to do it. The running takes care of itself. Every running back in the NFL can run the ball. It’s just things that separate you are catching the ball, blocking and protecting the quarterback and durability, all that stuff.”

Weber measured 5-foot-9 5/8 and 211 pounds at the Scouting Combine, where he ran a 4.47 in the 40. He was a seventh-round pick by Dallas in 2019. He spent the 2019 regular season on the Cowboys’ practice squad. He joined the Chiefs’ practice squad in January, just in time for their Super Bowl run. He was released after the draft.

Weber will wear No. 38 for the Packers.

With AJ Dillon and Jamaal Williams on the COVID-19 reserve list, Williams was elevated to the roster to face the 49ers. He carried two times for 8 yards in four snaps before the injury.

“I love Dex,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said last week. “Dex has a really good attitude. He’s done a nice job of growing up in the offense and feeling more comfortable with the checks and his responsibilities in pass blocking and route running. I’m not sure if it’s because of a recent addition to his family but it seems like he’s a little more settled this year and feeling more confident. I’m excited about getting opportunities. He’s a really good kid who cares about it a lot.”

Jamaal Williams was activated off the COVID list on Monday.

