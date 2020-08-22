SI.com
Could ‘Smash’ Produce More Splash?

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – If there was a knock on Adrian Amos when the Green Bay Packers signed him to a big contract in free agency last offseason it was that he hadn’t been much of a playmaker.

In four seasons with the Chicago Bears, Amos had only three interceptions. By contrast, his running mate at safety, Eddie Jackson, had eight interceptions and three pick-sixes during their two seasons together.

Amos played exactly to his scouting report last season. The man nicknamed “Smash” didn’t produce much splash with two interceptions, though his understated role as Mr. Dependable played a key role in Green Bay finishing in the top 10 in points allowed for the first time since 2010.

Could this year be different? Amos wasn’t making any promises but he has two interceptions of Aaron Rodgers in the first five practices of training camp.

That’s the key, defensive backs coach Jerry Gray said on Friday. With Minnesota, Gray had perhaps the best safety tandem in the NFL with longtime standout Harrison Smith and budding star Anthony Harris. Harris (six) and Smith (three) combined for nine interceptions. That’s more than three teams had as a whole.

Gray wants his players to be playmakers. However, it’s controlled aggression – especially at safety, when one misstep can result in a touchdown. With nine years in the NFL as a four-time Pro Bowl defensive back and 23 years as an NFL assistant, Gray has a lot of wisdom to pass onto a defensive backs group in which the 27-year-old Amos is the oldest.

“I think athletes today, those guys are always looking for how they can make plays. You want guys to do that,” Gray said. “They know Anthony Harris from Minnesota, they know Harrison Smith. They know other safeties around the league who have done a great job. When they watch film of those guys, they’re asking me questions.

“We do a lot of discussions like that, especially with Adrian, with Savage, of understanding there are certain things you can actually do to make a play. If the defense allows you to do that when you’re in that position, you should go make that play and not be reserved to not try to make a play. My job here is to make sure those young guys understand there’s a right and wrong way to do it. You can’t get out of your role and try to make someone else’s play but, when you’re in your role and your element and it’s your time, go make that play. Don’t be reserved and say, ‘Well, I have to play cautious.’ To me, being cautious is not a good sign of a good secondary.”

