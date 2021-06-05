Murphy: Rodgers Saga Dividing Fan Base

"We remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond."

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The impasse with MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers “has divided our fan base,” Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in his monthly Murphy Takes Five column at Packers.com.

Told by a reader named Ken to not “let the bastards drag you down,” Murphy responded:

The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base. The emails and letters that I've received reflect this fact. As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond. We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better.

The last line was an interesting one from Murphy, considering Ken didn’t ask specifically about Rodgers and Murphy could have chosen any number of questions to answer but decided to comment on Rodgers.

However, it is noteworthy that, after a draft weekend filled with juicy leaks, there has been relative calm to provide some optimism that the relationship can be salvaged.

After skipping the first two weeks of the voluntary organized team activities, the Packers will hold their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Will Rodgers show up?

“I don’t know. We’ll see come Tuesday,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week.

If the Packers can’t fix their relationship with Rodgers, last year’s first-round pick, Jordan Love, could be the starting quarterback in 2021. Asked how Love is progressing, Murphy noted the obstacles Love faced being a rookie during a pandemic.

It was a shame for Jordan that the pandemic impacted so much of his rookie year. Although it wasn't a completely wasted year, he had no in-person practices in the offseason program and no preseason game experience. Although it is hard to tell a lot in the offseason practices, both Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett have said they like what they've seen from Jordan this offseason. Hackett said that the biggest difference this year is his confidence in the system, and that his decision-making, timing and accuracy have all improved. It's obviously helped him to get reps with the first-team offense this offseason. The preseason games this year will be crucial in his development.

Also, Murphy fielded a comment about Julio Jones, spoke hopefully of having games at Lambeau Field played at 100 percent capacity and about the return of the alternate third jersey.