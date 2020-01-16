PackersMaven
NFC Championship Injury Report: All 52 Practice for Packers

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Barring some sort of setback or unforeseen malady, there will be no injury concerns for either the Green Bay Packers or San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

All 52 players on the Packers’ roster practiced on Thursday.

“That’s important,” said coach Matt LaFleur, whose practice schedule has played a role in his team’s remarkable health this year. “I think any time that you have your full arsenal on your team, you’ve got a much better chance to go out there and perform well.”

LaFleur could have worked the team in pads but opted for fresh bodies rather than a physical practice.

After missing Sunday’s game due to illness, right tackle Bryan Bulaga practiced for a second consecutive day.

“What he brings, the dynamic, the tenacity, the leadership, the quality of play, he’s been doing it for a decade with the Green Bay Packers at right tackle at a very high level,” left tackle David Bakhtiari said. “Frankly, he’s the guy that pushes me week in and week out to be better. To have him out there, it’s going to be awesome to be at full strength.”

Everybody practiced for San Francisco, too. The 49ers All-Pro tight end, George Kittle, was full participation on Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday due to a sore ankle. Speaking before Thursday’s practice, coach Kyle Shanahan said the injury wouldn’t be an issue on Sunday.

“I knew he had some wear and tear from the game, was a little sorer than we thought before practice. So, we held him out,” Shanahan said.

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Limited: WR Geronimo Allison (illness), DT Kenny Clark (back), TE Jimmy Graham (rest), WR Allen Lazard (ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest), OLB Preston Smith (ankle), FB Danny Vitale (knee), CB Tramon Williams (rest).

Full: S Adrian Amos (chest), RT Bryan Bulaga (rest), WR Ryan Grant (personal), ILB Blake Martinez (hand), RG Billy Turner (ankle).

49ERS INJURY REPORT

Full: RB Tevin Coleman (elbow), TE George Kittle (ankle).

Limited: LB Kwon Alexander (pectoral), DE Dee Ford (quad/hamstring), RB Raheem Mostert (calf).

