NFC Championship Injury Report: Bulaga Returns

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After missing Sunday’s playoff game against Seattle due to illness, right tackle Bryan Bulaga was on the practice field as the Green Bay Packers kicked off their on-field preparation for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at San Francisco.

“It was super-unfortunate timing,” Bulaga said on Wednesday. “I woke up at 3 a.m. on Sunday and it was downhill from there. It sucked to miss that one. It looked fun watching it from the inside the training room. But, unfortunately, we did everything we possibly could to try to get my body back for the game and it just wasn’t happening. Went through a lot of IVs. I wasn’t able to eat anything. It just wasn’t possible.”

Everything Bulaga ate “was coming back up,” he said. He was added to the injury report about 5 hours before kickoff and couldn't make it through pregame warm-ups.

Bulaga’s past the illness now – as well as the finger injury that kept him out of most of the Nov. 24 loss at San Francisco – though receiver Geronimo Allison was the latest stricken. He was kept out of practice.

“There’s been a bunch of illnesses going around the locker room,” Bulaga said. “I’m going to blame it on someone in here. I don’t know who. I’m not blaming it on my kids because they didn’t get sick. I can’t blame it on them. They didn’t do it. Normally, when the kids are sick, it’s an easy scapegoat but it wasn’t them. So, it’s just one of those deals that was just unfortunate.”

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Did not participate: WR Geronimo Allison (illness), TE Jimmy Graham (rest), WR Ryan Grant (personal).

Limited: RT Bryan Bulaga (rest), DT Kenny Clark (back), WR Allen Lazard (ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest), OLB Preston Smith (ankle), RG Billy Turner (ankle), FB Danny Vitale (knee), CB Tramon Williams (rest).

Full: S Adrian Amos (chest), ILB Blake Martinez (hand)

49ERS INJURY REPORT

TBA