NFC North Insiders: Aaron Rodgers and Team MVPs

Our four NFC North beat writers get you ready for the 2022 NFL season with a series of previews. Part 1 of our roundtable discussion: the team MVPs.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Once upon a time, the old NFC Central was known as the Black and Blue Division.

The NFC North is also the Black and Blue Division. The Green Bay Packers have beaten up on their division peers. Under coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay has won three consecutive division titles by a combined 13-game margin in the standings.

With Davante Adams among six starters lost this offseason, maybe it will be different this year.

Maybe.

Our NFC North insiders – Bill Huber of Packer Central, Will Ragatz of Inside the Vikings, Gene Chamberlain of Bear Digest and John Maakaron of All Lions – get you ready for the season with a 12-piece roundtable discussion. In Part 1 of this series, we focus on the team MVPs – one player on offense and one player on defense.