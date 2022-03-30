Packer Central All-Packers Mock Draft 1.0

No. 228 – S Percy Butler, Louisiana: At the end of a draft, you’ve got to bet on something. For Butler, it’s speed. At 6-foot, he ran his 40 in 4.36 seconds. As a junior in 2021, he had one interception, four breakups, six tackles for losses and one blocked kick. As noted by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, “Butler's outstanding work as a gunner adds to his draft day value and likelihood of sticking around the league.”

No. 249 – C Nick Ford, Utah: It is a law that the Packers need to draft multiple linemen. Ford is Capt. Versatility. His 40 career starts were split among center (15), right guard (13), left guard (nine), right tackle (2) and left tackle (1). Versatility was Lucas Patrick’s calling card, too. Ford was first-team all-conference as a junior and senior, when he mostly played center. He’s got plus athleticism at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds.

No. 258: WR Jalen Nailor, Michigan State: Nailor goes by the nickname “Speedy.” Growing up in Nevada, he won the 100- and 200-meter state championships. In nine games as a senior, he caught 37 passes for 695 yards and six touchdowns. He destroyed Rutgers with five receptions for 221 yards and three scores. He’s got some return experience. At 5-foot-11, he ran a 4.50 in the 40 at the Combine.