Packer Central All-Packers Mock Draft 1.0
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The 2022 NFL Draft is 29 days away. Using the Mock Draft Simulator at NFL Mock Draft Database, here is our first Green Bay Packers-centric mock draft.
First Round
No. 22 – DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia: This is a case of best player available trumping need. With the veteran addition of Jarran Reed, Green Bay doesn’t need another defensive lineman. But Wyatt is really good, with the potential to be great with his explosiveness. And if the Packers feel good enough about a four-man rotation of Kenny Clark, Reed, Wyatt and TJ Slaton, they could part ways with Dean Lowy and realize almost $6 million in cap savings with a June 1 release. I might have gone a different route had Chris Olave (No. 20 to Pittsburgh) and Treylon Burks (No. 21 to New England) been available.
First Round
No. 28 – WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State: Watson is big, fast, explosive and sure-handed. He has the potential to be a true WR 1. Penn State’s Jahan Dotson was available but he strikes me as more of a slot. At 6-foot-4, Watson delivers big plays through the air – four touchdowns of 65-plus yards as a senior – and has produced as a runner, blocker and returner. His father, Tim, was a sixth-round pick by the Packers in 1993.
No. 53 – TE Trey McBride, Colorado State: Yes, the Packers need receivers. But, really, what they need are passing-game playmakers. McBride won the Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end. He led FBS tight ends with 90 receptions and 1,121 yards. He dropped only three passes, can stretch the field and is a good-enough blocker. Remember, drafts aren’t always about the here and now. Robert Tonyan is back on a one-year deal, so McBride could contribute as a rookie before taking over as the top tight end in 2023.
No. 59 – OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State: Lucas played at pass-happy Washington State so, goodness knows, he’s capable of protecting a quarterback. The Packers, of course, are a man down following the release of Billy Turner. Athletically, he is made for Green Bay’s scheme.
Third Round
No. 92 – LB Troy Andersen, Montana State: Andersen measured 6-foot-3 1/2 and ran his 40 in 4.42 seconds. If he pans out, the combo of De’Vondre Campbell and Andersen could dominate games. As a freshman, Andersen started games at running back and linebacker. As a sophomore, he was an all-conference quarterback. As a senior, he was the FCS Defensive Player of the Year.
Fourth Round
No. 132 – OLB Tyreke Smith, Ohio State: The problem when you select “best available” over “need” is you run out of instant-impact players at positions of need. The Packers need an outside linebacker capable of providing high-quality depth behind starters Preston Smith and Rashan Gary. Smith had three sacks and five TFLs as a senior. He might never be a great pass rusher but he’ll play run defense.
No. 140 – WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech: Ezukanma led the Red Raiders in receiving each of his final three seasons. As a senior, he caught 48 passes for 705 yards and four touchdowns, plus carried 10 times for another 138 yards. At 6-foot-2 and 209 pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms, he’s got quite a catch radius and good-enough speed. He’ll run his 40 at pro day this week.
Fifth Round
No. 171: TE Jelani Woods, Virginia: Woods started his career as a quarterback at Oklahoma State and ended it as a tight end with Virginia. He caught 44 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns during his one season with the Cavaliers. If you don’t know about Woods, check out Ben Fennell’s timeline and his comparison to Marcedes Lewis, who will be a free agent next offseason. At 6-foot-7 and 269 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.61 seconds.
Sixth Round
No picks due to Randall Cobb trade.
Seventh Round
No. 228 – S Percy Butler, Louisiana: At the end of a draft, you’ve got to bet on something. For Butler, it’s speed. At 6-foot, he ran his 40 in 4.36 seconds. As a junior in 2021, he had one interception, four breakups, six tackles for losses and one blocked kick. As noted by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, “Butler's outstanding work as a gunner adds to his draft day value and likelihood of sticking around the league.”
No. 249 – C Nick Ford, Utah: It is a law that the Packers need to draft multiple linemen. Ford is Capt. Versatility. His 40 career starts were split among center (15), right guard (13), left guard (nine), right tackle (2) and left tackle (1). Versatility was Lucas Patrick’s calling card, too. Ford was first-team all-conference as a junior and senior, when he mostly played center. He’s got plus athleticism at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds.
No. 258: WR Jalen Nailor, Michigan State: Nailor goes by the nickname “Speedy.” Growing up in Nevada, he won the 100- and 200-meter state championships. In nine games as a senior, he caught 37 passes for 695 yards and six touchdowns. He destroyed Rutgers with five receptions for 221 yards and three scores. He’s got some return experience. At 5-foot-11, he ran a 4.50 in the 40 at the Combine.