Packers 2021 Redraft: First-Round Pick Eric Stokes

It's always easy to make draft picks nine months after the fact. So, did the Green Bay Packers make the right call with Eric Stokes in the first round?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Hindsight is always 20/20, especially when it comes to the NFL Draft. A lot of things go into whether or not a draft pick was worth the investment. Was the scouting department’s projection correct? Was the player a good fit for the scheme? Was he given the proper coaching? How does he handle life as a professional?

With that as a backdrop, let’s revisit the Green Bay Packers’ 2021 draft class in a series of stories. Nine players were selected, led by first-round cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall selection.

Before the Draft

The Packers had a few big needs, and cornerback was right at the top of the list. In free agency, general manager Brian Gutekunst re-signed veteran Kevin King and slot Chandon Sullivan, who had started alongside Jaire Alexander in 2020. To cap that season, the injury-prone King had a nightmarish performance in the NFC Championship Game, giving up two touchdowns and the killer interference penalty in the final moments. Gutekunst kept him for insurance, just in case there was a run of corners in the draft.

Turns out, he didn’t need the insurance. While Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley went at No. 22 to Tennessee and Northwestern’s Greg Newsome went at No. 26 to Cleveland, Gutekunst had his pick of two Georgia standouts: Stokes and Tyson Campbell as well as Florida State’s Asante Samuel. Also on the board at positions of need were defensive tackles Malik McDowell, Christian Barmore and Levi Onwuzurike, offensive linemen Teven Jenkins and Liam Eichenberg, and slot receiver Elijah Moore.

Packers Select Eric Stokes in First Round

Gutekunst went with Stokes, a player that scouts held some wildly differing opinions. Grabbing a cornerback was a wise move considering the miles-long injury history of King, the lack of any promising depth on the roster and the possibility of Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford standing in the way of a trip to the Super Bowl.

In all, 13 rookie cornerbacks played at least 200 coverage snaps this season. According to Pro Football Focus:

– Stokes ranked No. 1 with a completion rate of 51.0 percent. Patrick Surtain, who Denver chose at No. 9 instead of a quarterback to help fuel the Aaron Rodgers rumors that continue today, was the only other corner at less than 63 percent (57.6). In the Stokes-Campbell-Samuel conversation, Campbell was seventh (66.3 percent) and Samuel was eighth (67.9).

– Stokes ranked No. 1 with 12 forced incompletions. He was the only rookie cornerback in double digits. Campbell and Samuel were tied for second with nine. Stokes broke up 14 passes, Samuel had 11 and Campbell defended 10.

– Because he tackled so well, Stokes ranked No. 1 with 2.69 yards allowed after the catch per reception. Campbell allowed 4.13 and Samuel allowed 5.63. Stokes showed elite tackling ability throughout the Baltimore game.

– Stokes ranked No. 2 with 12.5 snaps per reception. Nate Hobbs, a fifth-round pick by the Raiders, was first with 11.4 snaps per reception. Samuel was eighth at 9.7 and Campbell was 11th at 9.1.

– Stokes ranked No. 2 with an opponent passer rating of 78.8. Surtain was first at 69.7. Campbell was eighth at 99.5 and Samuel was 11th at 101.0.

At the Time, I Would Have Picked …

Barmore, the playmaking big guy from Alabama.

The Verdict

Gutekunst knocked this one out of the park. Even if the Packers can’t re-sign surprise standout Rasul Douglas, they’ll go into next season with Jaire Alexander and Stokes as the top tandem. That should be a winning combination for years to come. If Stokes becomes more of a playmaker after finishing second in the NFL with four dropped interceptions, he and Alexander could become one of the best duos in the league.