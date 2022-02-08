Packers 2021 Redraft: Second-Round Pick Josh Myers

It’s always easy to make draft picks nine months after the fact. So, did the Green Bay Packers make the right call with Josh Myers in the second round?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Hindsight is always 20/20, especially when it comes to the NFL Draft. A lot of things go into whether or not a draft pick was worth the investment. Was the scouting department’s projection correct? Was the player a good fit for the scheme? Was he given the proper coaching? How does he handle life as a professional?

With that as a backdrop, let’s revisit the Green Bay Packers’ 2021 draft class in a series of stories. Nine players were selected, including second-round pick Josh Myers with the 62nd overall selection.

Before the Draft

The Packers have had a long history of top-notch center play. The latest in that line was Corey Linsley. A fifth-round pick in 2014, Linsley was thrust into the Week 1 lineup against Seattle. The Seahawks and their indomitable defense, salivating in anticipation of facing a rookie, said prayers for Linsley.

Linsley didn’t need any prayers that night. In fact, he had a strong debut and a strong rookie season, and only got better. In 2020, he was named to the All-Pro team. The Packers let him go last offseason, a combination of the team’s salary-cap problems, age (he was set to turn 30 before training camp) and some injury history. Thus, they went into the 2021 NFL Draft needing a center.

Packers Select Josh Myers in Second Round

It’s this pick that’s the inspiration for this series. The consensus top center prospect in the draft class was Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey.

Humphrey started 37 games during his final three seasons. In 2020, he was named the Big 12’s Offensive Lineman of the Year and became a two-time All-American.

Along with elite performance at a big-time program, Humphrey dominated the pre-draft process. Sooners defensive end Ronnie Perkins called Humphrey “Frankenstein” and a “freak.” Relative Athletic Score, an athletic analytics system created by Kent Platte, takes player measurements and puts them on a 0-to-10 scale compared to their position group. Humphrey scored a perfect 10 and ranked first out of all centers dating to 1987.

With the Packers on the clock at No. 62, “need” and “best player available” seemed aligned. But, instead of taking Humphrey, general manager Brian Gutekunst went with Ohio State’s Myers. Humphrey went at No. 63 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Asked about Myers over Humphrey, Gutekunst said, “It was a pretty good center class up at the top this year, and I thought we had some options. But Josh, his size, his athleticism, his power, how smart he is, what they asked him to do at Ohio State and understanding he could handle some of that here, I think was intriguing to us. I think he fit what we’re all about.”

At the Time, I Would Have Picked …

Humphrey.

The Verdict

Based on rookie results, Gutekunst botched this one. Humphrey was voted the All-Rookie center. While he was not voted to the Pro Bowl team or selected to The Associated Press’ prestigious All-Pro team, Humphrey was selected first-team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus. He was the only rookie to garner first-team honors.

In 17 games, Humphrey allowed one sack and 10 total pressures. Myers, on the other hand, allowed zero sacks and eight total pressures in six games after missing time with an injured finger and a knee injury that required surgery. Take PFF’s grades for what they’re worth, but Humphrey was the No. 1-ranked center as a run blocker – not just among rookies but overall.

Obviously, it’s far too soon to say whether Gutekunst should have drafted Humphrey. How might Myers’ season have turned out had he been able to string together 17-plus consecutive starts? But, from a one-year perspective, this looks like a missed opportunity. It will be interesting to track their careers and see if Myers becomes the type of player the Packers projected.

“I think I still have a lot to prove and I’m excited to get the opportunity to do that next year,” Myers said at the end of the season. “I’m just looking forward to a healthy season. I just felt like I didn’t have any flow to this season. I was in and out and that was frustrating.”

Packers Redraft Series