Packers 2021 Redraft: Third-Round Pick Amari Rodgers

It’s always easy to make draft picks nine months after the fact. So, did the Green Bay Packers make the right call with Amari Rodgers in the third round?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Hindsight is always 20/20, especially when it comes to the NFL Draft. A lot of things go into whether or not a draft pick was worth the investment. Was the scouting department’s projection correct? Was the player a good fit for the scheme? Was he given the proper coaching? How does he handle life as a professional?

With that as a backdrop, let’s revisit the Green Bay Packers’ 2021 draft class in a series of stories. Nine players were selected, including third-round pick Amari Rodgers with the 85th overall selection.

Before the Draft

The Packers entered the draft – like they have many other drafts – with a need at receiver. It wasn’t a glaring, immediate need but, with Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown scheduled to be unrestricted free agents at the end of the upcoming season, the Packers needed a receiver to groom for a year so he’d be ready to roll in 2022. And if that receiver could play in the slot, where the Packers hadn’t had a real threat since Randall Cobb’s prime seasons, and return kicks, those would be added bonuses.

Packers Select Amari Rodgers in Third Round

With Green Bay’s spot at No. 92 overall approaching, general manager Brian Gutekunst gave up that pick and his fourth-round choice (No. 135) to move up to draft Clemson’s Amari Rodgers at No. 85.

After making the pick, Gutekunst said Rodgers was a player they had considered in the second round, when he selected center Josh Myers. So, with Green Bay’s place in the third round coming up quickly, Gutekunst gave up a valuable fourth-round pick to move up seven spots.

It was an unusual selection from a historical perspective. From 2005 through 2020, the 16 drafts conducted by Ted Thompson and his protégé, Gutekunst, Cobb was the shortest receiver selected by the Packers. At 5-foot-10 1/4, he was almost a full inch shorter than any other receiver selected by the Packers over that span. In what was the clearest and most obvious draft trend imaginable, the Packers simply had no interest in short receivers, no matter how fast, productive or talented.

That changed with Rodgers, who measured 5-foot-9 1/2.

“When you see him, when you get up on him, he’s not a small man. He’s just not tall,” Gutekunst said. “So, I do think he’s a little different maybe than some of the other slot guys you see across the league because he’s just built a little bit more like a running back.”

At the Time, I Would Have Picked …

Cincinnati OT James Hudson, who went from defensive lineman to standout blocker. Remember the realities on the offensive line in April. David Bakhtiari was coming off a torn ACL, Yosh Nijman hadn’t done anything to prove he could be a legitimate contributor and veteran Dennis Kelly was a free agent. Hudson could have been the swing offensive tackle as a rookie and the potential replacement at right tackle for Billy Turner down the road.

Hudson went to Cleveland with the fifth selection of the fourth round. He started four games at the end of the season and gave up three sacks against Pittsburgh.

The Verdict

Rodgers’ rookie season was a nothingburger. He caught 4-of-8 passes for 45 yards, averaged 8.3 yards per punt return and a feeble 18.1 yards per kickoff return. Obviously, the return of Cobb put the development of Rodgers on the back burner. Who knows how far he would have advanced had he averaged 15 or 20 snaps per game. Maybe a lot; maybe not at all. Fielding punts was an adventure, though he finished the season with a couple strong games in that regard.

Hindsight being 20/20 and having never botched a draft pick, what if Gutekunst had held steady at No. 92 and selected either Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning (No. 105 to Denver) or USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (No. 112 to Detroit)? And then he would have had that fourth-round pick, No. 135. At No. 136, Arizona grabbed Florida cornerback Marco Wilson, who started 13 games. Here’s what’s fun about those examples. If the Packers had drafted Browning, they might not have signed De’Vondre Campbell. If the Packers had drafted Wilson, they might not have signed Douglas. If the Cardinals didn’t draft Wilson, maybe Douglas would have been on their roster instead of practice squad.

