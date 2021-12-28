Packers’ 2022 Schedule Taking Shape

Looking ahead to next season, 15 of the 17 opponents are set in stone.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers could face former coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys in this year’s playoffs.

Either way, McCarthy will return to Green Bay as part of the 2022 NFL schedule.

Next year’s schedule is almost complete. As usual, the Packers will play home-and-away series against their NFC North rivals. As part of the annual schedule rotation, the Packers will play every team from the AFC East and NFC East. And, as the first-place team in the NFC North, Green Bay will play the winners of the NFC South and NFC West. Finally, the 17th game will be at home against the winner of the AFC South.

The only blanks remaining to be filled in will be the matchups against the NFC West and AFC South winners. Currently, the Los Angeles Rams lead the NFC West and the Tennessee Titans lead the AFC South.

As it stands, the Packers in 2022 will play eight games against 2021 playoff teams, though that’s obviously subject to change with eight playoff spots still up for grabs. And they’re set to play eight games against teams that currently have winning records.

Through Week 16, Green Bay’s opponents this season have a .484 winning percentage. As currently constructed, the 2022 opponents have a .471 winning percentage. The six games against NFC North foes take a bite out of those figures. The Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions have combined to win 14 games – only two fewer than the Packers.

Green Bay has earned the 12-3 record it will take into Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers swept their eight games against the NFC West and AFC North. None of those teams has a losing record. Looking ahead, three of the four teams in the AFC East and two of the four teams in the NFC East have winning records.

Here's the 2022 schedule.

Home Games (9)

NFC North: Chicago Bears (5-10), Detroit Lions (2-12-1), Minnesota Vikings (7-8).

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys* (11-4), New York Giants (4-11).

AFC East: New England Patriots* (9-6), New York Jets (4-11).

NFC West (winner): Currently Los Angeles Rams* (11-4).

Game 17 (AFC South winner): Currently Tennessee Titans* (10-5).

Away Games (8)

NFC North: Chicago Bears (5-10), Detroit Lions (2-12-1), Minnesota Vikings (7-8).

NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles* (8-7), Washington Football Team (6-9).

AFC East: Buffalo Bills* (9-6), Miami Dolphins* (8-7).

NFC South (winner): Tampa Bay Buccaneers* (11-4).

* denotes current playoff team

Looking ahead even further, the Packers will face the NFC South, AFC West and corresponding finisher of the AFC North (on the road) in 2023. In 2024, Green Bay will battle the NFC West, AFC South and the corresponding finisher of the AFC East (at home).