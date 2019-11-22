Packers-49ers Injury Report: Outlook Improves for San Francisco

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says he takes the injury reports issued by the opponent on Wednesday and Thursday with “a grain of salt.”

The one issued by the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, however, no doubt captured the attention of LaFleur and his coaching staff.

On Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan held six starters out of practice. On Thursday, Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle and receivers Deebo Samuel and Emmanuel Sanders were back on the practice field. Kittle is the big name; he’s arguably the best tight end in the game and was sidelined by injuries the past two weeks. He wore a blue, noncontact jersey.

“I definitely don't miss sitting in the training room all day. So, definitely a good step in the right direction, and my goal is still Green Bay,” Kittle told reporters.

Still not practicing were running back Matt Breida, defensive end Dee Ford and left tackle Joe Staley. Ford, who dropped out of last week’s game against Arizona with a hamstring injury, and Staley, who recently had finger surgery, are not expected to play. Breida is the team’s leading rusher and one of the fastest players in the league.

“If there’s a slight chance of them playing, you just have to make the assumption they’re playing,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said. “If they’re not, then you deal with it otherwise. That’s just how you have to handle it. If you try to rule a guy out yourself, then you’re kind of playing that game all week, wasting time and energy worrying about it. You just wait to see how it’s going to play out. You assume he’s playing and if he’s not, then you adjust.”

Other than veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, who got the day off, the Packers were at full strength.

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Did not participate: TE Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest).

Limited: WR Davante Adams (toe), RT Bryan Bulaga (veteran rest), TE Jimmy Graham (veteran rest), G Cole Madison (knee), FB Danny Vitale (knee), CB Tramon Williams (veteran rest).

Full: ILB Oren Burks (pectoral), WR Jake Kumerow (finger), ILB Blake Martinez (hand), S Will Redmond (shoulder), OLB Preston Smith (hand), CB Tremon Smith (concussion), ILB Ty Summers (concussion), TE Robert Tonyan (hip).

49ERS INJURY REPORT

Did not participate: RB Matt Breida (ankle), DE Dee Ford (quad/hamstring), K Robbie Gould (quad), LT Joe Staley (finger).

Limited: TE George Kittle (ankle/knee), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs).

Full: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion), DT T.J. Jones (groin), RB Raheem Mostert (knee).

