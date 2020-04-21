Packers Add Former All-American DT Willis

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a way, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst got a jump on undrafted free agency by making a couple of roster additions on Tuesday.

The Packers claimed defensive tackle Gerald Willis and outside linebacker Jamal Davis off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. Both players – undrafted free agents last year – were released by Miami, which has 14 draft picks at its disposal in this week’s draft.

The Packers started the day with 64 players under contract. Assuming they stick with their 10 draft picks, they’d be at 74 players by the end of the draft on Saturday. That would have left 16 roster spots for undrafted free agency. With the additions of Willis and Davis, the Packers could potentially have 76 players when the draft ends, meaning the potential addition of 14 undrafted free agents.

Undrafted free agency is a free-for-all under the best of circumstances, with agents fielding phone calls from countless teams starting late in the draft. It will be even crazier this time, with general manager Brian Gutekunst working from his house and separated from the rest of his staff during this unprecedented stay-at-home draft.

“It will be interesting,” Gutekunst said on Monday. “Obviously, usually that weekend right after the draft we have the rookie minicamp, which obviously isn’t going on, and whether we’re able to have one of those down the road or not, I don’t know yet. That will be different. One of the reasons I feel really comfortable (is) because of our staff. I’m going to put a lot more in their hands and let them go. We’re not going to be able to get together, so I’m just really fortunate that I have a bunch of experienced guys that I can turn it over to. I’ll still be heavily involved but not like usual.”

As for the players, they're likely more talented than anyone who would be undrafted at the end of Saturday.

Willis is the most intriguing. A high school All-American, he spent his freshman season of 2014 at Florida but was kicked off the team. He landed at Miami, played in 2016 and took a leave of absence in 2017. So, here was the tale of the tape heading into the 2018 season: At least three suspensions, two schools, two seasons without ever getting on the field, one yearlong leave of absence, one fistfight with a teammate and zero starts. In 2018, Willis returned to action and tallied four sacks and 18 tackles for losses among 59 tackles to earn some All-American accolades.

“My story helps me a lot,” he said at the Scouting Combine. “I've been through a long journey. Everybody knows. It helped me to focus and never give up.” Said Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz last season: “I know it’s very easy to be cynical about college football and the impact that it has on these guys that play the sport. Everything’s not as good as it could be. But stories like Gerald Willis are at the core of what this sport’s about and the transformation in that guy from the first day we got here ... he’s a different guy and everybody sees it.”

Originally signed by Baltimore after the 2019 draft, Willis spent the first half of the season on the Dolphins’ practice squad before being promoted. He recorded two tackles in two games but wound up on season-ending injured reserve (hip).

Originally signed by Houston after the 2019 draft, Davis was signed by Miami off Tennessee's practice squad on Dec. 10 and appeared in three games. He played in three games but did not record any stats. In two seasons with Akron, Davis tallied 7.5 sacks, 31.5 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles. That includes career highs of 5.5 sacks, 16 TFLs and 80 tackles in 2018. He ran a 4.60 in the 40 at the Scouting Combine. Davis was a top linebacker recruit out of Canton, Ohio, who signed with Pitt to play linebacker. He redshirted in 2014 and barely played in 2015 before transferring.