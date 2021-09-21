Packers Add Recent Draft Picks to Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Along with releasing tight end Jace Sternberger on Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers signed defensive lineman RJ McIntosh and safety Shawn Davis to the practice squad.

Both players have recent draft pedigree.

McIntosh (6-5, 286) was a fifth-round pick by the New York Giants in 2018 out of the University of Miami. He’s played in 18 career games, all off the bench, with five tackles in six games as a rookie and 13 tackles – including two sacks – in 12 games in 2019.

He was a healthy inactive for all 16 games last season.

This is his third team this year. He was released by the Giants during training camp and the Saints at the end of training camp. Playing in only the preseason finale, he had one quarterback hit.

McIntosh’s younger brother, Deon, played running back at Notre Dame. They squared off twice, with each brother enjoying a victory. The youngest of the three brothers, Kenny McIntosh, is a junior running back at Georgia.

Davis (5-11, 202) was a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft by the Indianapolis Colts out of the University of Florida. In 37 career games that include 16 starts, Davis tallied five interceptions, 15 passes defensed and 124 tackles. As a senior, he played in seven games (missed five due to injuries) and had two interceptions.

At pro day, he measured 5-10 5/8 and 202 pounds. He didn’t complete his 40-yard dash, having injured a hamstring on the first attempt, but did have a 39.5-inch vertical.

Physicality is his calling card.

“I'd say that's a (big) part of my game, just because the position that I play, you have to be very physical because you're the last line of defense," Davis said after being drafted. "If you're not physical, then it's all going to be touchdowns coming from the back end on your part. So, I make being physical a part of my game and one of my strengths.”

Davis had nine tackles on defense and one on special teams for the Colts in the preseason.

To make room for McIntosh and Davis, the Packers released defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and undrafted rookie guard Jacob Capra.