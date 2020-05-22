PackerCentral
Packers Are 10th-Biggest Season-Long Favorite

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Based on season-opening point spreads for the entire season, the Green Bay Packers are a cumulative 29.5-point favorite.

So what?

The oddsmakers at Sports Betting Dime tabulated the opening NFL lines issued immediately after the NFL schedule was released to determine the total each team is projected to be favored by (or getting points) throughout the year. In every season since 2015, one of the four teams favored by the most combined points has reached the Super Bowl. That could be good news for the Kansas City Chiefs (minus-106 points combined for the season), Baltimore Ravens (minus-101.5), San Francisco 49ers (minus-78) and New Orleans Saints (minus-70.5).

Surprisingly, in every season since 2015, five of the 10 teams favored by the most points via the opening lines did not make the playoffs. That could mean bad news for Kansas City, Baltimore, San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Tampa, Minnesota and Green Bay.

The trend indicates another rough season for Washington (plus-93). Since 2015, no team with the worst preseason ATS has won more than five games. Arizona, which entered last season at plus-85, kept the trend alive with a 5-10-1 record.

For more, CLICK HERE.

Here is Green Bay’s full schedule. It will play eight cumulative season favorites and eight cumulative season underdogs.

Week 1: at Minnesota – minus-30 for season (or cumulative 30-point favorite)

Week 2: Detroit – plus-34

Week 3: at New Orleans – minus-70.5

Week 4: Atlanta – plus-26

Week 5: Bye

Week 6: at Tampa Bay – minus-32

Week 7: at Houston – plus-13

Week 8: Minnesota – minus-30

Week 9: at San Francisco – minus-78.5

Week 10: Jacksonville – plus-89

Week 11: at Indianapolis – minus-26

Week 12: Chicago – plus-4

Week 13: Philadelphia – minus-18

Week 14: at Detroit – plus-34

Week 15: Carolina – plus-76.5

Week 16: Tennessee – minus-18.5

Week 17: at Chicago – plus-4

