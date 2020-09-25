SI.com
PackerCentral
Two Days to Kickoff: 2 Packers at Saints X-Factors

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – You know the main characters and themes for Sunday’s Week 3 game between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints. There are star quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees, elite running backs in Aaron Jones and Alvin Kamara, and premier pass rushers in Za’Darius Smith and Cameron Jordan.

Going just a bit off the beaten path, here are two X-factors that could play a key role in this primetime showdown.

Packers TE Robert Tonyan

There’s a few things to consider in choosing a player with two receptions this year and 16 in his three-year career. First, even if star Packers receiver Davante Adams plays, he might not be at full strength. Second, the Saints’ secondary features Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Last year, according to Sports Info Solutions, he allowed merely a 51.3 percent catch rate. In Week 1 against Tampa Bay, Lattimore didn’t allow a catch against star receiver Mike Evans.

“Lattimore’s obviously a really, really talented guy,” Rodgers said on Wednesday.

Third, the Saints have given up the fifth-fewest receptions to receivers (21) but the most receptions to tight ends (20). Of course, some of that is matchups. Tampa Bay’s tight end corps is loaded and Oakland’s passing game revolves around tight end Darren Waller. Still, Rodgers’ connection with Tonyan could make him a key player on Sunday night.

“I thought it was a beautiful route by Bobby,” Rodgers said of his touchdown pass to Tonyan vs. Detroit. “I have a lot of confidence in him. I think he’s a really heady player. He made another play on a rollout to the right where he just found the open spot. It was just one of those plays you love. Smart players are the best players to play with, and he’s a very smart player. He ran a really good route. The touchdown, I was really throwing the ball at the back of his head, knowing he was going to turn and come back right down the stem. Those are the fun ones.”

Saints Defensive Line

Led by its defensive line, New Orleans hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in 44 consecutive games. No other team has a streak of longer than 12 games.

While Jordan is the star, it’s a group that runs eight deep. At defensive tackle, David Onyemata and Sheldon Rankins are the starters but Malcom Brown and Malcolm Roach are averaging more than 25 snaps. On the ends, Jordan plays practically every snap, and Trey Hendrickson, Margus Hunt and Carl Granderson have received ample playing time with Marcus Davenport missing the first two games.

The Saints are allowing 3.31 yards per carry, the fourth-best mark in the league, and swallowed up Raiders star Josh Jacobs last week. That group will challenge the Packers, who might try to reintegrate Billy Turner into the lineup at either right guard or right tackle. Behind Jones, who is No. 1 in the NFL with 234 rushing yards and No. 1 among running backs with 6.9 yards per carry, the Packers are No. 1 in the NFL in rushing yards and yards per carry.

“Oh, man, he’s special talent, to be honest,” linebacker Craig Robertson said of Jones this week. “I was just watching him on tape. He hits the hole hard and he runs hard. The similarities between him and (Kamara), man like, they’re smaller backs, right? Theoretically, but they run super-hard. They trust their skill-set, they trust their feet and when they see a hole they hit it. You've just got to bottle them up, stop his feet and just get in front of him and tackle.”

Countdown to Kickoff

Five Days: Five Keys to the Game

Four Days: Four Items Inside Saints

Three Days: Three Reasons to Worry

Comments

