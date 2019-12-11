Packers-Bears Injury Report: An Advantage for Chicago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn’t even have his players bring their helmets to practice on Wednesday.

“Today was more of a where we are physically as a football team,” said before practice. “I think a lot of teams are like that late in the year. We’re going to use it more as a mental day and get all our reps in through walk-through. We’ll have a 15-minute individual period just to make sure the guys are getting a little bit of work in physically.”

The Bears have a potentially big advantage headed into Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Chicago last played on Thursday against Dallas, meaning it has three extra days to get ready and, more importantly for mid-December, get healthy.

“I think that we ended up playing three games in 11 days,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said in a conference call. “We’re going to use it as much as we can. It’s been good for us. We needed that. We’re just trying to keep it going and stay positive. It’s been good.”

For the Packers, all 53 players participated. That includes cornerback Kevin King, who was a surprise inactive last week, and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who’s not even on the injury report after going down briefly vs. Washington.

For the Bears, Pro Bowl defensive end Akiem Hicks remains on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow but practiced and is expected to play. Hicks, who has missed the last nine games, had a sack in the opener vs. Green Bay.

“We did a really light practice today, so it’s more mentally based, so it’s hard to tell there. We like where he’s at right now,” Nagy said.

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Limited: WR Geronimo Allison (knee), RT Bryan Bulaga (veteran rest), TE Jimmy Graham (wrsit), CB Kevin King (shoulder), TE Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest), G Billy Turner (knee), FB Danny Vitale (calf), CB Tramon Williams (veteran rest).

Full: WR Davante Adams (toe), CB Tony Brown (heel), ILB Blake Martinez (hand).

BEARS INJURY REPORT

Did not participate: TE Ben Braunecker (concussion), WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), OL Bobby Massie (ankle), DE Roy Robertson-Harris (foot_, ILB Danny Trevathan (elbow), WR Javon Wims (knee).

Full: CB Prince Amukamara (hamstring).