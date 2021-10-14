Packers-Bears Injury Report: Chicago Loses Another Running Back

The Chicago Bears will be down their top three in the backfield for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers might be without their top two cornerbacks on Sunday. The Chicago Bears, on the other hand, will be down their top three running backs.

With leading rusher David Montgomery on injured reserve and scatback Tarik Cohen on the physically unable to perform list, veteran Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert split the carries in last week’s win over Las Vegas. Williams, however, was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Williams carried 16 times for 64 yards against the Raiders last week. Last year with the Kansas City Chiefs, he had career highs of 498 rushing yards, 30 receptions and seven total touchdowns, and showed his big-play ability with a 91-yard touchdown run. In five career playoff games, he scored 10 touchdowns.

That leaves Herbert, a sixth-round pick who carried three times in the first four games but 18 times for 75 yards against the Raiders, and Ryan Nall, who has five carries and eight receptions since entering the NFL in 2019.

That presumably will put more pressure on rookie first-round quarterback Justin Fields, who has completed only 29 passes in his three starts.

“Someone will line up at running back for them and they’ll be an NFL football player,” Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “That stinks because he’s a good player and he will be missed. They definitely will have someone up in his place. Next man up, just like we have to have next man up when we sustain an injury.”

Also for Chicago, outside linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and receiver Allen Robinson were out for a second consecutive day.

For Green Bay, cornerback Kevin King missed a second consecutive day while offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins and Josh Myers practiced again after sitting out Sunday’s game.

“They’re coming along,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Again, we’ll see. We’ll give them throughout the week, but it was nice to have them out at practice yesterday.”

Packers Injury Report

DNP: TE Marcedes Lewis (rest), Dennis Kelly (back), CB Kevin King (shoulder).

Limited: WR Davante Adams (rest), G Elgton Jenkins (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (ankle), TE Robert Tonyan (knee).

Full: WR Randall Cobb (rest), DT Jack Heflin (ankle), C Josh Myers (finger), S Vernon Scott (knee).

Bears Injury Report

DNP: DT Akiem Hicks (groin), TE J.P. Holtz (quad), ILB Caleb Johnson (knee), OLB Khalil Mack (foot), WR Allen Robinson (ankle).

Limited: KR Jakeem Grant (groin), ILB Christian Jones (back), WR Darnell Mooney (groin).

Full: DB Xavier Crawford (back), QB Justin Fields (ribs/knee), TE Jimmy Graham (rest), ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) RB Ryan Nall (ankle), DB Duke Shelley (ankle), ILB Danny Trevathan (knee).

