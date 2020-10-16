SI.com
Packers-Bucs Injury Report: King ‘Game-Time Decision’

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Cornerback Kevin King will be a “game-time decision” for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday.

Two players who won’t be last-minute calls for LaFleur are receiver Davante Adams and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. They were not given an injury designation, which means they will be back in action.

“They look great,” LaFleur said after the final practice of the week. “They’ve worked hard and they’ve put in a lot of time and they’ll be ready to go.”

Both players were optimistic about their chances of playing in the Week 4 game against Atlanta. Instead, they were listed among the pregame inactives. Clark, who suffered a groin injury in the Week 1 game against Minnesota, has played only 15 snaps this season. Adams, who suffered a hamstring injury midway through the Week 2 game against Detroit, has played 108 snaps.

LaFleur’s cautious approach against Atlanta paid dividends. The Packers won 30-16, and the bye week that followed meant additional time to heal for two of the team’s best players.

Will LaFleur take that approach with King, who dropped out after 30 snaps against Atlanta with an injured quad? King didn’t practice on Monday, Wednesday or Thursday but was limited participation on Friday.

LaFleur said he’ll watch King’s practice video and talk to King on Saturday in weighing whether the cornerback will be cleared for what would seem to be an a big individual matchup against Buccaneers star Mike Evans.

“He is a great corner, man,” LaFleur said. “He’s done a lot of great things. And I think his length, really, when he’s at the line of scrimmage and we’re asking him to play man coverage, when he gets his hands on you, it’s tough for receivers to get off of him. 

“And the other thing that he does such a great job – and you don’t see this with every corner – but I think both he and Jaire (Alexander) have done an unbelievable job just being physical in our run game and coming up and making tackles, especially when we’re playing some of our two-safety defenses. Where they’re a cloud corner and they’re on the edge, they’re forcing the ball, they’re coming up, made some big-time plays. Kevin’s an important part to our defense, to our football team. I think he’s a great leader, as well, in that room.”

Returner/receiver/running back Tyler Ervin (wrist) is out.

For the Buccaneers, star receivers Evans (ankle) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) were not given an injury designation and will play. Top cornerback Carlton Davis (abdomen) practiced but is questionable. He leads the team with three interceptions.

Packers Injury Report

Out: WR Tyler Ervin (wrist).

Questionable: DT Montravius Adams (neck), CB Kevin King (quad), OLB Rashan Gary (ankle), OLB Za’Darius Smith (ankle).

Buccaneers Injury Report

Questionable CB Carlton Davis (abdomen), DT Khalil Davis (ankle), RB Leonard Fournette (ankle).

