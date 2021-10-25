Packers-Cardinals Injury Report: MVS ‘Absolutely’ Could Return to Face Cardinals

    • October 25, 2021
    Packers-Cardinals Injury Report: MVS ‘Absolutely’ Could Return This Week

    The injury status is an estimation because neither team practiced on Monday.
    GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the Green Bay Packers playing on Thursday night at the Arizona Cardinals, the teams had to release an injury report even though they didn’t practice.

    Cornerback Kevin King, who missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, and outside linebacker Preston Smith, who missed Sunday’s game against Washington with an oblique strain, would have practiced as limited participation. King, who was limited at all three practices last week, had back added to his list of maladies. Smith was limited on Friday, his only practice of the week, but had his streak of 102 consecutive games snapped.

    Defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who played 60 of the 72 snaps vs. Washington, would have been limited with an ankle injury.

    LaFleur wasn’t going to spill any beans regarding All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who remains on the physically unable to perform list after practicing last week, and big-play receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was eligible to come off injured reserve last week but did not even practice. The team will hold a walk-through on Tuesday and do some “minimal” full-speed work on Wednesday before departing for Arizona. That limited amount of practice time would seem to work against their return this week.

    Nonetheless, LaFleur said there “absolutely” was a shot Valdes-Scantling could play this week.

    “I know he was out there running today,” LaFleur said. “We’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow and as we progress throughout the week. I know he’s working hard. We miss the element that he brings.”

    Only backup offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (back) wouldn’t have practiced. He was inactive the past three games.

    For Arizona, four starters wouldn’t have practiced: receiver DeAndre Hopkins, defensive end J.J. Watt, center Max Garcia, and nose tackle Rashard Lawrence.

    Packers Injury Report

    DNP: OT Dennis Kelly (back).

    Limited: DT Kenny Clark (ankle), CB Kevin King (shoulder/back), DT Dean Lowry (ankle), OLB Preston Smith (oblique).

    Full: LS Hunter Bradley (hand), TE Josiah Deguara (finger), CB Rasul Douglas (shoulder).

    Cardinals Injury Report

    DNP: C Max Garcia (Achilles), LB Jordan Hicks (toe), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), DL Rashard Lawrence (calf), DL J.J. Watt (shoulder).

    Limited: TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), LB Devon Kennard (shoulder), LB Isaiah Simmons (shoulder), LB Tanner Vallejo (hand/wrist).

