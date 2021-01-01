Packers Cautiously Optimistic Harrison Can Make Howard Green-Like Impact

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2012, the New York Jets signed 10 undrafted free agents.

One of them, defensive tackle Damon Harrison, stood out quickly to the Jets’ defensive coordinator, Mike Pettine.

“We knew right from the jump that this small-school guy just had something to him. And obviously that’s been proven now for a long time,” Pettine, in his third season as the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator, said on Thursday after the team officially announced it had claimed the 32-year-old off waivers from Seattle.

The former standout from William Penn, an NAIA school in Oskaloosa, Iowa, played in five games as a rookie, then started 16 games apiece from 2013 through 2018 and 15 games last season. He was All-Pro in 2016 and consistently was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the best run-stuffing defensive tackle in the NFL.

The Packers, their strong performance against Tennessee’s Derrick Henry last week notwithstanding, could use another run stopper with the playoffs approaching. Can Harrison be that guy? Or was his release by Seattle a sign that the player former Packers general manager Ted Thompson personally scouted rather than attend Jeff Saturday’s free-agent visit is simply a big man rather than a big difference-maker?

Pettine’s answer was surprisingly tepid.

“You have to look at every case individually,” Pettine said. “We all know the player that he has been and the reputation that he has, so the first thing you’re going to do is you're going to go to the film. Certainly, he's played for a long time at a high level. But that takes its toll and you see that's why, going back when he was contemplating getting out of it, because he's a guy that always wants to be able to play at a high level.

“Every circumstance is different. You see some players that, like you said, you watch the film and you're just like, 'Hey, it's not there.' You can see it. But, certainly, you see guys that'll go places and a scheme change or the change of scenery helps or something just kicks in and now it's a much better environment, ends up being a much better situation. The film, he's played a decent amount of snaps this year and he's shown flashes of it on film. We're excited about having him here and hopefully we can make a run and he'll be a part of it.”

Packers center Corey Linsley has seen Harrison’s complete career trajectory. In 2014, Linsley’s second career start came against Harrison and the Jets. He also tangled with Harrison during his All-Pro season with the Giants, then three times with the Lions in 2018 and 2019.

“He’s been a really stout run defender and a really good defensive tackle for a number of years, regardless of the media hype that any player gets in the NFL,” Linsley said. “You know who they are because you watch film and you know what they bring to the table, especially when you play a guy multiple times over the course of his career. He’s been the same guy, in my opinion. I don’t know that I saw a drop-off at all over the course of the time playing him. He’s a really good run player, he has his things that he’s really good at and he’s able to use them to his advantage.”

The Packers have found lightning in a bottle with beefy, past-their-prime defensive tackles in the past. In 2010, they needed to fortify their run defense and added Howard Green. Earlier that season, the Jets released Green because he was too fat. Famously, Green hopped in his truck and made the long drive back home to Louisiana to contemplate his football life. He was almost there when his agent called and told him the Packers had claimed him on waivers. Green not only toughened Green Bay’s run defense but he forced the Ben Roethlisberger interception that Nick Collins returned for a touchdown.

Only time will tell whether Harrison will make that same kind of impact.

“It’s a good move. It’s exciting,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “I think our defensive line is playing at a really high level right now. A lot of guys are playing the run really well and guys are coming along, rushing the passer together as a group. And everything’s clicking for us right now. We get an addition like this, a guy that’s seen a lot of football that’s going to be able to talk to us and actually be on the field with us and contribute and a guy that we can learn more stuff from, it’s good. We’re all still pretty young, so it’s just better for our room and it’s only going to make our room better.”