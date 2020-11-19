NewsGame DayGambling
Packers-Colts Thu. Injury Report: Adams DNP with Ankle

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Star receiver Davante Adams didn’t practice for the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, a potentially noteworthy development as they get ready for Sunday’s game at the Indianapolis Colts.

Also potentially noteworthy: The Colts were without four defensive linemen on Thursday. Denico Autry was listed as illness and Grover Stewart, Tyquan Lewis, Al-Quadin Muhammad were not injury related. Autry leads the team in sacks, including one in the last three games, and Stewart leads an elite run defense.

Adams, who dropped out of last week’s victory over Jacksonville with an ankle injury but returned to catch the winning touchdown, was limited participation on Wednesday.

The change in status, however, might have been part of the plan.

“We’re doing all of the right things to make sure I can be on top of the game by Sunday,” Adams said on Wednesday. “I’m not even going to go there as far as guaranteeing if I’m playing or not, but that’s the idea. Anytime where I feel like I can come back into a game like that, typically speaking, my mind-set going into the next week is that I’ll be able to roll. Like I said, we’re doing all the things right right now to make sure I’m as pain-free and not limited come Sunday, and that’s where we are.”

Adams has recorded seven consecutive games with seven-plus catches and a touchdown. That’s a feat achieved only by Antonio Freeman (four games in 1998) in franchise history. Against Jacksonville, he moved past Don Hutson for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list for career receptions (492) and tied Greg Jennings (53) for sixth place for career touchdown receptions.

Cornerbacks Jaire Alexander (concussion) and Kevin King (quad) were full participation. They both missed the Jacksonville; King hasn’t played Oct. 5 against Atlanta.

Packers Injury Report

Full: Jaire Alexander (concussion/hand), LT David Bakhtiari (chest), CB Kevin King (quad), S Vernon Scott (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), RT Billy Turner (calf), RT Rick Wagner (knee).

Limited: CB Ka’dar Hollman (quad), WR Allen Lazard (core), S Will Redmond (shoulder), P JK Scott (back), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (ankle).

Did not participate: WR Davante Adams (ankle), DT Montravius Adams (toe), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist/ribs), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee),

Colts Injury Report

Full: S Julian Blackmon (pelvis/knee), TE Trey Burton (rest), TE Jack Doyle (concussion), DE Justin Houston (wrest), S Khari Willis (ribs).

Limited: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), CB Kenny Moore (ribs), RT Braden Smith (thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (ankle).

Did not participate: DT Denico Autry (illness), DT Tyquan Lewis (not injury related), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (not injury related), DT Grover Stewart (not injury related), TE Noah Togiai (knee).

