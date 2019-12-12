Packers Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Packers Could Be Part of Amazing NFL Playoff Streak

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers could punch their ticket to the playoffs on Sunday.

In the simplest manner, the Packers would clinch a playoff spot if they beat Chicago at noon Sunday at Lambeau Field and the Los Angeles Rams lose or tie at Dallas at 3:25 p.m. The Packers also could get in if they tie the Bears and the Rams lose to the Cowboys.

“We put ourselves in pretty good position to be able to be one of those teams,” receiver Davante Adams said. “We control our destiny. We’ve just got to keep winning games. As long as we’re in, I don’t really care who gets in, how they do. If we get in, we’ve just got to take care of business.”

If the Packers (10-3) qualify for the playoffs, whether it’s this week or sometime in the final three weeks of the regular season, they will break a two-year playoff drought.

Meanwhile, the Bears (7-6), despite a three-game winning streak, are in danger of going from NFC North champions to out of the playoffs.

Green Bay’s potential return to the playoffs and Chicago’s potential elimination from the playoffs is part of a longtime NFL trend. Since the league went to its 12-team playoff format in 1990, at least four teams have gone from out of the playoffs one year to into the playoffs the next year. That’s a streak of 29 consecutive seasons, including last year, when seven of the 12 playoff teams missed the postseason the year before.

If the season were to end today, that streak would extend to 30 years. At the moment, there would be five new playoff teams compared to last year, with the Bills and Steelers replacing the Chargers and Colts in the AFC and the Packers, 49ers and Vikings replacing the Rams, Bears and Eagles in the NFC.

The Packers currently own the No. 2 seed, which would mean a first-round bye and a divisional-round home game. The Packers haven't had a playoff bye since 2014. Staying in that spot would greatly bolster their Super Bowl chances.

Video: A Look at the NFC Playoff Race

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers-Bears Rivalry Turning The Big 2-0-0

Bill Huber

"Lil' Green Bay" amazingly leads "Big Chicago," thanks in large part to the brilliant play of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers

Savage Surprised By Cheap-Shot Allegation

Bill Huber

Washington's Derrius Guice suffered a season-ending injury on a tackle by Green Bay's Darnell Savage

Watch: Rodgers Pays Tribute to His Favorite Opponent

Bill Huber

On Sunday, the Packers and Bears will meet for the 200th time. Hear Aaron Rodgers' entertaining conversation on his favorite individual opponent.

Packers-Bears Injury Report: An Advantage for Chicago

Bill Huber

All 53 players practiced as the Green Bay Packers hit the practice field on Wednesday

The Early Read: Packers vs. Bears Matchups

Bill Huber

Here are three of the defining matchups, one in each phase, as we begin our lookahead to Sunday’s rivalry game

Green Bay’s Offense Trending Wrong Way at Wrong Time

Bill Huber

Said coach Matt LaFleur: “I just know about this league, you’re only as good as your last game.”

Pick-Six Preview: Bears At Packers

Bill Huber

Here is our first look at Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers (10-3) and Chicago Bears (7-6) at Lambeau Field.

Packers Move Into No. 2 Seed; Staying There Will Be Vital

Bill Huber

Here's why it's absolutely essential the Packers take care of business and maintain their spot in the NFC standings.

Live Updates: Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers

Bill Huber

Follow along for updates from Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers (9-3) and Washington Redskins (3-9).

‘Swervin’ Ervin’ Makes Positive Impact on Returns

Bill Huber

Tyler Ervin had four returns of 10-plus yards in his Packers debut