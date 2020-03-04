Packers Might Have to Count on Sternberger

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers appear to be all in on tight end Jace Sternberger.

They might not have any choice.

The team’s list of needs runs long entering the upcoming draft. Inside linebacker, receiver and defensive line are front and center. Offensive tackle could be a major need, too, depending on the future of Bryan Bulaga. Looking ahead a year, left tackle David Bakhtiari, center Corey Linsley, running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, and cornerback Kevin King will be free agents.

Last year, the Packers used a third-round pick on Sternberger, who was a one-year wonder at Texas A & M. A concussion suffered during the joint practices against Houston ruined his training camp, and an ankle injury sustained in the preseason finale sent him to injured reserve for the first half of the season.

With that, Sternberger’s rookie year went down the drain. Not only did Sternberger add next to nothing to the offense as a rookie, but the Packers know next to nothing about what he’s capable of contributing in 2020.

“He had those hiccups early with the injuries and really came on strong,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said before the Scouting Combine. “We’re really excited about Jace and where he can go. I think the sky’s the limit. He’s got to put in the work and do it, but there’s a lot out there for him. We’re excited about it but, again, it’s the National Football League. Until you do it, I don’t know how much you can count on it, but we’re excited where he can go.”

The team is expected to release underperforming veteran Jimmy Graham, which would save $7.75 million in salary and roster bonus and create $8 million of cap space. Another veteran, Marcedes Lewis, will be a free agent and would like to return. Injuries ruined Robert Tonyan’s season.

Despite that uncertainty, Gutekunst might not have the resources to invest too heavily at tight end because there are more pressing needs. There is interest in Atlanta’s Austin Hooper, who is set to be a free agent, but it’s possible the price will be too high for the Packers. The draft class has decent depth but is weak at the top.

Billed as a matchup threat in the passing game and a work in progress as a blocker, Sternberger played to the opposite of his scouting report. Limited to 60 snaps, Sternberger didn’t catch a single pass in the regular season. He caught three passes for 15 yards and one touchdown in the playoffs. He blocked well, though, as a tight end and fullback. While sidelined by the ankle, he dropped 18 pounds.

“It was a process but I thought he started to get a good handle on things toward the end of the season,” coach Matt LaFleur said at the Scouting Combine. “I thought Justin Outten did an incredible job with him, just putting in the extra time needed for him to get up to speed. I thought he was playing some good ball at the end of the season in the limited reps that he got.”

A top tight end is worth his weight in gold. New England won consistently without consistently strong receiver corps because Rob Gronkowski was so dominant. Last season, Kansas City (with Travis Kelce) beat San Francisco (with George Kittle) in the Super Bowl. In 2018, Gronkowski’s Patriots won it all. In 2017, Philadelphia (with Zach Ertz) beat New England in the Super Bowl.

“He’s pretty close (to Kelce and Kittle in terms of stature), if you look at him height, weight, speed-wise,” Gutekunst said. “Those are two of the best tight ends in the league. You’re certainly looking for those guys. You’re looking for mismatches, guys that can do enough in the run game and they can stay on the field. They have to figure out how to match up with them. Do they have a backer that can run with him? Do they have to bring in a defensive back to handle him, and is he going to be big enough to post up and make a play? Tight ends are a mismatch position. Those are two of the very best. But I think Jace in time has a chance to be the kind of guy that can be a mismatch for us. He has some dynamic ability in the passing game.”