Packers Create Some Cap Relief by Restructuring Amos

Safety Adrian Amos had a fantastic second-half of the season to help propel the Packers to the NFC Championship Game.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers got a bit closer to the salary cap by agreeing to a restructured contract with safety Adrian Amos.

According to a source, the Packers turned his $1.5 million roster bonus into a signing bonus. That allowed the team to pro-rate that over the final two years of his contact and created $750,000 of cap relief.

News of the restructure was first reported by ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter.

Before the restructure, Amos was poised to have a $10.3 million cap charge this season, including a $4.9 million base salary and $1.5 million roster bonus.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Packers started the day about $9.68 million over the cap. The restructure moves that number to about $8.93 million.

Amos strung together a series of excellent performances that ran in parallel with Green Bay’s late-season rise on defense. While he wasn’t selected for the Pro Bowl or voted to the AP’s official All-Pro team, he was named All-Pro by Pro Football Focus.

Early in the season, it appeared Amos could wind up being a cost-cutting cut by the cap-poor Packers. In the first eight games, he had zero interceptions, one pass defensed and eight missed tackles. In the final eight games, he had two interceptions, eight passes defensed and two missed tackles. He added one interception in the playoffs.

Playing a defense-high 1,008 snaps during the regular season, Amos was first with 83 tackles, second with two interceptions, third with nine passes defensed and fourth with five tackles for losses. He added another interception in the playoffs. According to Sports Info Solutions, he allowed a 57.6 percent catch rate, a big improvement over 68.3 percent last year.