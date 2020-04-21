The Ultimate Packers Draft Preview: Tight Ends

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Here’s a look at the Green Bay Packers’ tight end situation ahead of the NFL Draft, including pertinent history and nine potential draft picks.

State of the Packers

General manager Brian Gutekunst wisely cut bait on overpaid Jimmy Graham. Will it be a case of addition by subtraction? Last year’s third-round pick, Jace Sternberger, was a nonfactor following a concussion in training camp and an ankle injury in the preseason finale that sent him to injured reserve. He was a big-play threat at Texas A & M and showed a thirst for blocking in late-season action. Veteran Marcedes Lewis is back to happily do the dirty work. And who knows about Robert Tonyan, who remains untapped potential, and James Looney, who was drafted as a defensive lineman but moved to tight end at midseason?

Based on History, Maybe You Can Forget …

In the 15 drafts conducted by Ted Thompson and Gutekunst, the Packers selected eight tight ends. The only short tight end selected was D.J. Williams (6-foot-2 1/8), who bombed. Only Gutekunst knows what that means for Cincinnati’s Josiah Deguara (6-2 3/8), Washington’s Hunter Bryant (6-2 1/4), Portland State’s Charlie Taumoepeau (6-2 1/4) and LSU’s Thaddeus Moss (6-1 7/8).

Seven of the eight ran the 20-yard shuttle faster than 4.50 seconds, with Andrew Quarless (4.55) being the outlier. The 20-yard shuttle long has been a key measuring stick for the Packers but many prospects skip it at the Scouting Combine and run it at pro day; with most pro days canceled, there is a big void in the data. Of those with a shuttle on the books, LSU’s Stephen Sullivan (4.62) was the only one to fall short.

Seven of the eight had hands measuring at least 9 3/4 inches, with Kennard Backman (9 3/8) being a large outlier. Deguara (9 inches), Michigan’s Sean McKeon (9 1/8 inches) and South Florida’s Mitchell Wilcox (9 1/8 inches) could miss the cut.

The slowest of the drafted tight ends was Richard Rodgers, who ran a 4.87 in his 40-yard dash. Vanderbilt’s Jared Pinkney (4.96), Tennessee’s Dom Wood-Anderson (4.92) and Wilcox (4.88) were slower.

First Round

None. Chances are there won’t be a tight end drafted in the first round.

Second and Third Rounds

Cole Kmet, Notre Dame (6-5 3/4, 262; 4.70 40): Kmet is the latest in a long line of Notre Dame tight ends headed to the NFL. He’s something of a one-year wonder with a junior season of 43 receptions for 515 yards and six touchdowns. He started his season off with a bang with nine catches for 108 yards and one touchdown vs. Georgia – an incredible feat after he returned sooner than expected from a broken collarbone – and he followed that with a four-game touchdown streak. At 6-foot-5 3/4 and 262 pounds with massive 10.5-inch hands, he’s a big target with ample athleticism (4.70 in the 40; 37-inch vertical).

Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic (6-4 3/4, 243; 4.73 40): Bryant went from being a defense recruit at Samford, an FCS-level school, to winner of the Mackey Award after a monster season of 65 receptions for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns. His 3.4 yards per route not only led the nation but was one of only two tight ends to even average 2.0. He dropped eight passes and needs to get stronger as a blocker.

Adam Trautman, Dayton (6-5, 255; 4.80 40): As a senior, Trautman was an FCS All-American and a finalist for the Walter Payton Player of the Year Award as the top offensive player. He finished his Dayton career with the school record for receptions in a season (70), touchdowns catches in a season (14), career receptions (178) and career touchdown catches (31). He was the top-rated tight end in FCS in receiving touchdowns (14), receptions (6.4 per game), receiving yards (916) and scoring (7.8 points per game). Not bad for a triple-option quarterback in high school. He might be the best blocker in the draft class.

Brycen Hopkins, Purdue (6-3 7/8, 245; 4.66 40): A full-time starter for the first time as a senior, Hopkins earned some All-American honors with 61 receptions for 830 yards and seven touchdowns. Of our top 17 tight ends, Hopkins’ 40 time was the second-fastest. However, even with 10 1/8-inch hands, he dropped eight passes as a senior.

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri (6-5 1/2, 258; 4.49): Okwuegbunam looked like the next big thing at tight end when he scored 11 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He looked like the next big thing at the 2020 Scouting Combine, as well, when he ran his 40 in a dazzling 4.49 seconds. That made him the fourth-fastest tight end since 2003. His in-between was fairly ho-hum but his combination of height and speed is incredibly rare. While his production has been maddeningly inconsistent he’s become an underrated blocker.

Fourth and Fifth Rounds

Devin Asiasi, UCLA (6-3, 257; 4.73): Asiasi had a career season with 44 catches for 641 yards, including a monster game of 141 yards vs. USC and 13 receptions of 20-plus yards. He dropped just one pass (2.1 percent). His blocking needs help but it’s not from a lack of desire.

Colby Parkinson (6-7 1/4, 252; 4.77 40): After a breakout sophomore season in which he caught seven touchdown passes, Parkinson grabbed 48 passes for 589 yards and one touchdown in 2019 He’s not a good blocker and he offers nothing after the catch (16.0 catches per broken tackle is the worst of our top 17 prospects) but he had zero drops and led the tight end class with 14 contested catches.

Sixth and Seventh Rounds

C.J. O’Grady, Arkansas (6-3 3/4, 253; 4.81): In his final two seasons, O’Grady caught 47 passes for 486 yards and seven touchdowns, including 29 receptions for 383 yards and six touchdowns in nine games as a senior. One of those touchdowns was a 62-yarder in which he broke five tackles. The production was fantastic. He was at or near the top of the draft class with a 94 percent catchable-pass catch rate, 4.13 catches per missed tackle and 6.9 YAC per catch. He’s also a good blocker. However, he was suspended three times in three seasons and left school early.

Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech (6-4 1/8, 253; 4.71): caught 59 passes for 748 yards (12.7 average) with eight touchdowns in three seasons. As a junior, he tied for fourth on the team with 21 receptions (for 240 yards) and was second on the squad with five receiving touchdowns. He also carried the ball 11 times for 33 yards. He had only one drop and led the draft class with 8.4 YAC per catch. He can pitch in at tight end, fullback and slot.

