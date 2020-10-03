Packers-Falcons Injury Report: Adams, Alexander Among Nine Questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. – During his last news conference last week, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced that receiver Davante Adams was doubtful to play against the New Orleans Saints.

On Saturday, LaFleur gave no inkling about whether Adams would be available for Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“We’ve got about 53 hours before kickoff, so we’ll give him up to that time and then we’ll make a decision,” LaFleur said. Shortly thereafter, he listed Adams as one of nine key players as questionable.

The Packers, with a bye coming up after Monday’s game, have a troubling injury report. Cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t practice on Saturday due, presumably, to a knee issue that was added to the injury report. Green Bay’s cornerbacks will have a central role against the elite Atlanta receiver duo of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

Outside linebacker (ankle) Rashan Gary, guard Elgton Jenkins (back/rib) and center Corey Linsley (groin) didn’t practice, either. All four are questionable, as are defensive tackle Kenny Clark (groin), tight tend Josiah Deguara (ankle), running back/returner Tyler Ervin (wrist), punter JK Scott (illness) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (ankle).

Tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) is doubtful. The 36-year-old has played all 16 games four of the last five seasons.

Adams didn’t practice at all last week but went through a pregame workout at New Orleans last week before being ruled inactive. This time, Adams practiced in limited fashion all week. Plus, the Packers certainly could use him with Allen Lazard out following core-muscle surgery. On the other hand, the Packers do have a bit of a cushion at 3-0 and they’ve got a bye week coming up.

LaFleur acknowledged the challenge of creating a game plan with and without by far his best receiver. He has “best-case” and “worst-case” scenarios in mind for however they line up.

“You just want to have a plan, a little bit for everybody and enough to be able to utilize all the different players, all the different personnel groupings,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “It’s just one of those things, you’ve got to have enough, a lot of bullets in the chamber so that, one way or the other, you’re going to be able to attack a defense with different people and whoever’s going to be available at that time. We’ve just tried to expand the game plan a little bit and make it even more versatile, and I think that’s something we’ve done a pretty good job at be ready for whatever we’ve got going into the game.”

The good news is Clark spoke hopefully about returning to the lineup. He suffered a groin injury during the second quarter of the season-opening game at Minnesota in Week 1. He’s played barely a dozen snaps this season.

“When we got the MRI, good thing it wasn’t too high up to where it was like ripped off my pelvis bone or whatever,” he said. “That was the good news. But it’s still like a real tough injury that kept me from practicing for a minute. Took some time, took a lot of hard work for me to get back to running and all that stuff. Just trying to work at it and get back, and get better every day with it.”

Inside linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) and Lazard (core) were placed on injured reserve.

For Atlanta, the Falcons won’t have their best pass rusher. Defensive end Takk McKinley, who is tied for fourth in the NFL in quarterback hits, is out with a groin injury. Run-stopping safety Keanu Neal is out, as well. Star receivers Jones and Ridley are questionable, though both practiced on Friday and Saturday.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (hip), defensive end Dante Fowler (ankle) and right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) were not given injury designations and should be in the lineup.

Packers Injury Report

Doubtful: TE Marcedes Lewis (knee).

Questionable: Jaire Alexander (hand), WR Davante Adams (hamstring), DT Kenny Clark (groin), TE Josiah Deguara (ankle), OLB Rashan Gary (ankle), C Corey Linsley (groin), G Elgton Jenkins (back/rib), OLB Za’Darius Smith (ankle), P JK Scott (illness).

Falcons Injury Report

Out: S Ricardo Allen (elbow), K Koo Younghoe (groin), DE Takk McKinley (groin), S Keanu Neal (hamstring).

Questionable: WR Julio Jones (hamstring), WR Calvin Ridley (ankle).