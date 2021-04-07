Packers Get Playmaking Corner in Walter Football Mock Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a five-round mock draft at Walter Football, the Green Bay Packers solidified their pass defense by selecting Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome with their first-round pick.

While the Packers re-signed Kevin King in free agency, Newsome would immediately provide a talented insurance policy to the oft-injured King and the potential of providing a lockdown tandem with Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander

“The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Newsome has a really good skill set plus is tough,” wrote Charlie Campbell as part of his summation. “Team sources say Newsome has excellent technique and always stays in phase while shutting down everyone. He could slide to the second or third round of the 2021 NFL Draft because he dealt with a lot of injuries in college, but his tape was that of a first-rounder.”

According to Sports Info Solutions, Newsome allowed a 29 percent completion rate in 2020. SIS charged him with 10 completions allowed. Officially, he had one interception and eight breakups for nine total passes defensed.

The Day 2 picks seem highly unlikely to materialize. In the second round, Campbell selected receiver Louisville Tutu Atwell, a speed demon who stands only 5-foot-9. Over the last 16 drafts, the Packers haven’t selected a receiver shorter than Randall Cobb, who was 5-foot-10 1/4. In the third round, he sent arguably the best center prospect in the draft to Green Bay. The Packers need a center but it’s almost impossible to believe this player will be on the board.

The best of the Day 3 picks might have been South Carolina guard Sadarius Hutcherson in the fifth round.

