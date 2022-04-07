Schrager’s Mock Draft: Packers Start with Burks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Peter Schrager, the host of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, cranked out his first mock draft for NFL.com. The headline reads, “Seahawks trade for QB; run on WRs in mid-teens.”

The Green Bay Packers have an obvious need for a receiver and are holding the 22nd and 28th picks of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. So, who might be left if a similar run takes place in the real draft that begins on April 28?

In his mock, Alabama’s Jameson Williams goes to the Jets at No. 10. The run begins at No. 15, with the Eagles taking USC’s Drake London, the Saints taking Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson at No. 16 and the Chargers taking Ohio State’s Chris Olave at No. 17.

With the receiver board holding steady, Schrager picked Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks at No. 22. That’s the pick acquired in the Davante Adams trade.

“Burks is a big-bodied receiver (6-2, 225) with excellent ball skills,” Schrager wrote. “He did it all for Arkansas the last two seasons and views himself in the same mold as Deebo Samuel – in that he can be the big man in traffic or carry the rock if needed. If Aaron Rodgers wants a quick glimpse of what he could be getting in Burks, he should watch the wideout's tape against Alabama, where he went for 179 yards and 2 TDs.”

According to Sports Info Solutions, Burks ranked No. 1 in the draft class with 4.00 yards per route, second with 9.6 yards per catch and eighth with 0.24 forced missed tackles per reception. He had 66 catches and only three drops.

“Burks hasn’t faced a lot of press coverage lining up primarily in the slot but has little issue getting off the line efficiently,” reads part of his scouting report at SIS. His combination of size and speed make him difficult to move off his line, but he relies more on his physicality to get into his routes. Burks takes a few strides to get to full speed but has good top-end speed. When on the outside, Burks does a great job of selling deep and having the ability to adjust off it. He has really good body control and can contour his body to make catches all around his frame. Burks excels in contested-catch situations, not only due to his size but his sticky hands, which help him bring in off-target throws.”

A top defensive lineman fell into Green Bay’s laps with the second pick.

