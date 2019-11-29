Packers-Giants Injury Report: Bulaga Questionable

Green Bay Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga practiced on Thursday and Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the injury-plagued New York Giants.

Bulaga was limited participation the last two days, greatly increasing the odds that he will start for the 12th time in 12 games this season. His presence would be important against the Giants. Their best front-seven defender is outside linebacker Markus Golden, who leads the team with 7.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits.

What will it take for Bulaga to play?

“Just that he’s feeling good and ready to go and, obviously, he’s got to get the clearance from the medical staff,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He went through practice today and I thought he did a nice job. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. A lot of times, the soreness or whatever won’t show up for another day.”

The Giants have five players listed as out and they’re all important. First and foremost is tight end Evan Engram. Not only is he their leading receiver but the Packers have been trashed by opposing tight ends the past five games. Also out is his backup, Rhett Ellison. Veteran receiver Golden Tate, starting safety and leading tackler Jabrill Peppers and long snapper Zak DeOssie are out, as well.

A couple of backup defensive backs, cornerback Tony Brown and safety Will Redmond, are questionable for Green Bay.

Green Bay is 8-3 and coming off a horrible loss last week at San Francisco. LaFleur is happy with a week of preparation disrupted by Thanksgiving.

“I thought our guys responded well,” LaFleur said. “I felt like they were locked in mentally. I thought the effort was really good on the field. Now, like we’ve said so many times, you’ve got to go out there and do it. The play will speak for itself.”

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Questionable: RT Bryan Bulaga (knee), CB Tony Brown (heel), S Will Redmond (foot).

GIANTS INJURY REPORT

Out: LS Zak DeOssie (knee/wrist), TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), TE Evan Engram (foot), S Jabrill Peppers (back), WR Golden Tate (concussion).