NewsGame DayInjuriesGambling
Search

Packers Going for Gold in Red Zone

Actually, it's not the red zone. It's the gold zone, as offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett explained.
Author:
Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have been money in the red zone.

Until one failure apiece in each of the last two games, the Packers had scored touchdowns on 12 consecutive trips inside the 20-yard line.

Green Bay enters Sunday’s game at the Indianapolis Colts ranked fourth in the NFL with a touchdown rate of 73.5 percent. The NFL has tracked red-zone efficiency since 1998. Green Bay’s best was 68.1 percent in 2012.

Fun-loving offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has coined the red zone the “gold zone” in honor of the movie “Austin Powers in Goldmember.”

In the movie, Goldmember loved, well, gold.

“You see, Mr. Powers, I love gold. The look of it, the taste of it, the smell of it, the texture,” he told Powers, the quote hilariously going off the rails at that point.

“I don’t know if anybody’s seen the movie,” Hackett said. “It’s an ‘Austin Powers’ movie. Big fan of ‘Austin Powers.’ Really enjoyed those. And Goldmember is one of those guys that, he loves gold. And I think you’ve got to respect somebody that really loves gold. And for us, when you get inside the 20-yard line, you have a chance to score touchdowns we score, everybody gets gold. … I think that’s something that the guys have really bought into and they’ve learned to love and appreciate Goldmember and what he believes in, and we believe in a lot of the same stuff. Not the bad villain stuff but the get-the-gold stuff.”

The full quote is in the video.

Nathaniel_Hackett_and_Goldmember-5fb71ec9eafdf2701d5453fb_1_Nov_20_2020_1_46_18_poster
News

Packers Going for Gold in Red Zone

Corey_Linsley_on_Contract_Status-5fb6e2886df74d74600bd049_1_Nov_19_2020_21_28_01_poster
News

Linsley Not Twiddling His Thumbs Over Contract

Aaron_Rodgers_on_Davante_Adams_Toughness-5fb2a0b8eafdf2701d542945_1_Nov_16_2020_16_25_40_poster
News

Packers-Colts Thu. Injury Report: Adams DNP with Ankle

LaFleur_Colts_Defense_More_Than_Buckner_-5fb693719ab220327f547ca6_1_Nov_19_2020_15_53_04_poster
News

Three Days to Kickoff: 3 Reasons to Worry vs. Colts

Is_This_a_Measuring_Stick_for_Packers_Of-5fb5eb709ab220327f547854_1_Nov_19_2020_3_55_54_poster
News

Will Fierce Colts Defense Provide Measuring Stick to Potent Packers Attack?

Davante_Adams_Played_Through_Ankle_Injur-5fb5a47b6df74d74600bc50c_1_Nov_18_2020_22_52_02_poster
News

Packers-Colts Wed. Injury Report: Adams ‘Doing All the Right Things’

USATSI_14753658
News

Dexter Williams Helps Share Story of Rare Disease

LaFleur_Packers_Will_Ease_Lazard_Back_In-5fb57640eafdf2701d54453d_1_Nov_18_2020_19_31_11_poster
News

Packers Will ‘Ease’ Lazard Back Into Action

USATSI_15192082
News

Four Days to Kickoff: 4 Views from Inside the Colts