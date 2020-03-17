PackerCentral
Packers Hall of Fame Postpones Induction Because of COVID-19

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Induction Banquet, featuring Charles Woodson and Al Harris as its 50th class, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was scheduled to take place Saturday, April 18. The decision was made based on guidance from government officials and the CDC, which has recommended not holding gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Inc. will announce a new date for the banquet in the next few weeks, “and is grateful to all their supporters for their patience and understanding during this challenging time,” Hall of Fame president Tom Konop said in the announcement.

When inducted, Woodson and Harris will become the 163rd and 164th players enshrined.

“I think that was the only way it could be done,” Woodson said in a conference call on Oct. 31. “If I was going in with anybody, it had to be Al. We spent countless days and practices and hours together, pushing each other to be the best players we could be out there on the field. Each of us took great pride in what we did, each of us took great pride in going out there and trying to shut the other team down, shut whatever receiver down that was in front of you. I know the Hall of Fame was figuring out who was going in and, once they called me and told me it was Al, I was like, ‘That’s the way it’s supposed to be.’”

