PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Packers Hall of Fame Induction Pushed Back to 2021

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame announced on Thursday that it is postponing its 50th induction banquet until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The induction of cornerbacks Charles Woodson and Al Harris has been rescheduled for April 17.

“With the utmost consideration for the safety of all of our guests, our Executive Committee met and voted unanimously to support the postponement of the Banquet until next year,” Hall of Fame President Tom Konop said. “Charles and Al are in total agreement with our decision and they are looking forward to their big night next April.”

The banquet will feature Woodson and Harris as the newest inductees into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Also being honored is Bud Selig as the Bob Harlan Leadership Award recipient and the late Zeke Bratkowski as the Bart and Cherry Starr Recognition Award recipient. A new Media Award has been established by Packers Hall of Fame Inc. and the first recipient will be Bud Lea, for whom the award will be named in the future. Regarding the special recognition as the Most Memorable Moment in Packers history, LeRoy Butler and Robert Brooks will be accepting on behalf of the world-renowned Lambeau Leap.

The induction had been scheduled for April 18, with Woodson and Harris becoming the 163rd and 164th players inducted.

“I think that was the only way it could be done,” Woodson said in an October conference call. “If I was going in with anybody, it had to be Al. We spent countless days and practices and hours together, pushing each other to be the best players we could be out there on the field. Each of us took great pride in what we did, each of us took great pride in going out there and trying to shut the other team down, shut whatever receiver down that was in front of you. I know the Hall of Fame was figuring out who was going in and, once they called me and told me it was Al, I was like, ‘That’s the way it’s supposed to be.’”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Are You Ready for Some Afternoon Preseason Football?

For the first time since 2006, the Packers will play an afternoon preseason game. In fact, both of their home games will be played under the sun rather than the stadium lights.

Bill Huber

PFF Projects Packers Will Take Big Step Back

Pro Football Focus used some of its data to run 10,000 season simulations. Here are the results.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Rodgers Cracks Top 10 in List of Top Players of Decade

The quarterback's statistical performance has waned since winning his second MVP in 2014.

Bill Huber

Inside the Conversation Around College Football’s Return

SI asked the game's 11 most important decision-makers about the fate of the 2020 season. Their answers suggest everything's still on the table.

Bill Huber

Nelson Among Three on PFF’s All-Decade Top 101

Jordy Nelson was one of the most dangerous receivers of the 2010s.

Bill Huber

IU O-Line Coach Likens Stepaniak to ‘The Hulk’

Sixth-round pick Simon Stepaniak has "got the physical body, he’s got the tools" to be a successful NFL offensive lineman.

Bill Huber

Athletic Looney ‘Appreciates’ Move to Tight End

A seventh-round pick as a defensive lineman in 2018, James Looney was "all-in" after moving to tight end late in 2019.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

On Veteran Ducks, Hanson ‘Was the Boss’

Oregon offensive line coach Alex Mirabal raved about the play and leadership of 49-game starter Jake Hanson, the Packers' sixth-round pick.

Bill Huber

Fauci: Starting Season in September ‘Feasible’

“I would hope that by the time you get to September it’s not gonna be the way it is right now.”

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

What Would Declining Revenue Mean for Players?

Andrew Brandt, the Green Bay Packers’ former vice president of player finance, tackled that topic for his latest piece for Sports Illustrated.

Bill Huber