Packers Hall of Fame Induction Pushed Back to 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame announced on Thursday that it is postponing its 50th induction banquet until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The induction of cornerbacks Charles Woodson and Al Harris has been rescheduled for April 17.

“With the utmost consideration for the safety of all of our guests, our Executive Committee met and voted unanimously to support the postponement of the Banquet until next year,” Hall of Fame President Tom Konop said. “Charles and Al are in total agreement with our decision and they are looking forward to their big night next April.”

The banquet will feature Woodson and Harris as the newest inductees into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Also being honored is Bud Selig as the Bob Harlan Leadership Award recipient and the late Zeke Bratkowski as the Bart and Cherry Starr Recognition Award recipient. A new Media Award has been established by Packers Hall of Fame Inc. and the first recipient will be Bud Lea, for whom the award will be named in the future. Regarding the special recognition as the Most Memorable Moment in Packers history, LeRoy Butler and Robert Brooks will be accepting on behalf of the world-renowned Lambeau Leap.

The induction had been scheduled for April 18, with Woodson and Harris becoming the 163rd and 164th players inducted.

“I think that was the only way it could be done,” Woodson said in an October conference call. “If I was going in with anybody, it had to be Al. We spent countless days and practices and hours together, pushing each other to be the best players we could be out there on the field. Each of us took great pride in what we did, each of us took great pride in going out there and trying to shut the other team down, shut whatever receiver down that was in front of you. I know the Hall of Fame was figuring out who was going in and, once they called me and told me it was Al, I was like, ‘That’s the way it’s supposed to be.’”