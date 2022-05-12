Packers Hope Watson Continues Throwing Block Parties

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Christian Watson’s production at North Dakota State, with 20.4 yards per reception and two touchdowns on kickoff returns, was impressive.

Watson’s 4.36-second time in the 40-yard dash while standing 6-foot-4 1/8 at the Scouting Combine was impressive, too.

Something else impressed Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur about the team’s second-round pick.

“He’s big, he’s fast, he’s physical,” LaFleur said after the draft. “One thing I really liked was, when you watched him block, I think that says a lot about a player. His willingness, especially at that position, because we all know those guys, they want to go out there, they want to get the big plays. But what are they willing to do for their teammates? I watched one of his run-blocking reels, which isn’t the most exciting reel when you’re talking about wide receivers, but just to see the effort that he gave down in and down out in that aspect of the game.”

North Dakota State has rolled to nine FCS national championships in 11 seasons on the strength of its powerful running game. The Bison ran the football on 72.5 percent of its offensive snaps in 2021. With 17.1 passing attempts per game, there weren’t a lot of opportunities for Watson to shine as a receiver. Where he had to make his mark, especially early in his career, was as a blocker.

“A big part of what we do in our offense here at NDSU is we’re going to run the football,” said Randy Hedberg, the Bison’s associate head coach/passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach. “The thing that was impressive about Christian is he wasn’t necessarily thinking he had to catch 60, 70 balls a season.

“He wanted to win. I think that’s the thing that stood out so much with Christian. When you watch his tape, you’ll see a guy that’s going to block extremely hard on every play. That’s the way our receivers have to do it because what we do offensively is going to be from the run game. I think Christian bought into that.”

The Packers won’t be better without Davante Adams. Not even close. He’s one of the great receivers of the era. But Adams is going to make $28 million per season from the Raiders to catch passes, not block cornerbacks to help running back Josh Jacobs. And Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst didn’t ship both of his second-round picks to rival Minnesota to select an athletic offensive tackle in a No. 9 jersey. However, with Allen Lazard and Watson on the perimeter, Green Bay’s running game could be better than ever.

“I’m just trying to make as big of an impact as I can,” Watson said during the rookie minicamp. “If that impact is in the run game, then I’m just as excited to do that. I think it’s an area that I can definitely grow, but I think the willingness is there to go out there and put my body on the line for my teammates and make those blocks. I’m definitely excited.”

Receivers who can block are receivers who deliver big plays. Lazard is proof. The 225-pounder is about two-tenths of a second slower in the 40 than Watson. His speed is sneaky, not spectacular. Yet, on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield last season, he caught 5-of-10 for 157 yards and two touchdowns. In 2020, he caught 6-of-11 for 270 yards, including the clinching touchdown in a playoff victory over the Rams.

Cornerbacks tend to brace for impact against big, physical receivers who have a thirst for blocking. Cornerbacks who are bracing for impact have a hard time covering a go route.

That was true in North Dakota State’s offense, and it’s true in the Packers’ offense.

“Obviously, blocking in the run game helps you catch deep balls,” Hedberg sad. “That was one thing he was very good at was getting down the field and catching some balls. He knew that those blocks would eventually wear down people and he’d be able to get open behind the safeties. Our big-ball throws from our offense are going to be done from play-action. We very seldom will throw big-ball throws from dropback; it’s going to be action throws. He knew that it was a matter of time and eventually he was going to get open.”