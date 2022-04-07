Packers Hosting Athletic, Small-School D-Lineman

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will host Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson on a predraft visit, according to a source.

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson was the first to report the visit.

Taking advantage of the COVID bonus year, Johnson played in a school-record 55 consecutive games as a five-year starter for the Bears and was an all-Missouri Valley second-team selection each of the past two years.

As a sixth-year senior, he recorded 43 tackles, including 1.5 sacks and 6.5 for losses, and added three blocked kicks. In his final collegiate game, an FCS playoff clash against Tennessee-Martin, he dominated with 11 tackles, one forced fumble and one blocked kick.

He finished his career with 6.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for losses.

Johnson was picked for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, where he had one sack. Then, his agent, Harold Lewis, got him added to the Senior Bowl roster.

“Even while going through that, it still felt like a dream,” Johnson told Pro Football Network. “I was excited with the whole NFLPA, and I was on a plane back home and thinking about training again and getting ready for pro day. My agent called me as we’re pulling out of the gate and said, ‘Hey, we got you into the Senior Bowl, you gotta get off the plane!’ and I was like, ‘I can’t stop this plane!’

“It was so cool. Just the fact that people kept telling me that I put in so much work and did so well, and your performance bought you this opportunity. That part really stuck. Because of what I did and how I performed and what I put on film, it opened this door for me. It was that image that stuck, that I earned this, I earned being there.”

At pro day, he measured 6-foot-4 3/8 and 299 pounds with 34 3/4-inch arms. He ran his 40 in 4.86 seconds and put up 20 reps on the 225-pound bench press. The only defensive tackles at the combine that ran faster were Georgia's Devonte Wyatt (4.77) and Jordan Davis (4.78).

His work at the all-star games, then his workout, have him a consideration to go in the middle of Day 3.

Johnson’s father, Eric Johnson Sr., was a defensive lineman at Illinois State before embarking on a professional career that included stints in the CFL and XFL.

“I've been talking to my dad and he's been giving me advice," Johnson told The Springfield News-Leader recently. "Now that we know that we can officially make it and we have the ability, that can't be the only goal.

“We have to raise the bar. It was all 'let's get into a training camp' or 'let's get drafted.' Now, it's ‘We're trying to get on a team, we want to make the roster and we want to make it on a team.' We want to make it last.”