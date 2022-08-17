Packers Injury Report: Second Joint Practice vs. Saints

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who dropped out of Tuesday’s practice, will be back on the field for Day 2 of joint practices against the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday.

“He’ll be out there today,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “Nothing serious. Just precautionary.”

LaFleur thought the first practice against the Saints “went well.” The offense had some explosive plays, the defense largely dominated and the special teams competed against one of the best units in the league.

One problem – and one mentioned by quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday – was the number of mental errors. Yellow penalty flags littered the practice field.

“I think there was seven procedural penalties, and that’s really where my concern lies,” LaFleur said. “There’s things that you can control just focusing in on the snap count, making sure you’re not covering up an eligible receiver, making sure we have enough guys on the line of scrimmage. Those are silly penalties that can’t happen.”

LaFleur said he and his counterpart, Saints coach Dennis Allen, agreed to not have any one-on-one drills. “We’ll definitely have those back in the mix” when it’s Packers against Packers at practice next week, he said.

With four safeties out of action due to injuries, the Packers will have a new addition to the group.

Also, the Packers released receiver Malik Taylor as waived/injured.

Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Returned to practice: OLB Rashan Gary (undisclosed).

New injuries: WR Danny Davis (ankle), CB Rico Gafford (ankle).

Old injuries: S Dallin Leavitt (shoulder), S Tariq Carpenter (knee), S Darnell Savage (hamstring), S Innis Gaines (hamstring).

Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee).