Packers Issue Statement Following Kenosha Shooting

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a statement in the wake of a controversial shooting in Kenosha, the Green Bay Packers on Monday issued a statement calling for “meaningful dialogue” to bring about change.

“The Packers organization was shocked to see the video that showed police shooting Jacob Blake multiple times in the back. We are hopeful Jacob makes a full recovery, and our thoughts are with his family.

“While we understand a full investigation of this terrible incident will take place, we are deeply troubled at what again has become a painful example of the significant challenges we face with respect to police brutality, systemic racism and injustices against Black people. We continue to call for meaningful dialogue to affect the needed change we all desire.”

After Monday’s practice, coach Matt LaFleur huddled with his leadership council to explore what it could do to help bring societal change.

“We were brainstorming on what exactly are the next steps,” LaFleur said. “I’ll tell you what: You talk about a thoughtful group. I’m really proud of those guys that are on that group. You can tell it means something to these guys because this is real life. This is bigger than football. It’s awesome to know that we have some compassionate guys out there on this football team that care about each other but also they care about just what’s going on in society. They’re a bunch of selfless guys. I’m just really proud of that group and I’m excited to see what we can come up with as a group.”

