Hail Gary: Defense Helps Packers Avoid Embarrassing Loss to Jaguars

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, two-touchdown favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars, needed two late stops to avoid an embarrassing loss and escape with a 24-20 on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The Packers improved to 7-2 and the Jaguars lost their eighth in a row. Even though Aaron Rodgers threw for 325 yards and Marquez Valdes-Scantling had the best game of his career with four receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown, Green Bay’s maligned defense needed to deliver twice to help the Packers avoid a second consecutive horrendous home loss to a one-win team.

With the Jaguars having advanced to Green Bay’s 36 with less than 2 minutes remaining, Rashan Gary provided one sack, helped set up Preston Smith for another sack and joined Za’Darius Smith in blowing up the Jaguars’ last gasp on fourth-and-26.

With Green Bay trailing 20-17, it pulled together its best “answer” drive of the season. On the go-ahead score, Rodgers faked the handoff to Aaron Jones. Davante Adams, who was back in the game after an ankle injury, jogged into the route as if he were going to block. Instead, he streaked to the pylon and made a leaping 6-yard touchdown catch. That put the Packers on top 24-20 with 9:03 remaining.

Green Bay’s defense got its first critical third-down stop with the Jaguars approaching midfield, with Raven Greene breaking up a pass to tight end Tyler Eifert. However, Green Bay couldn’t run out the clock. On third-and-a-half-yard, Aaron Jones was stuffed. A short punt into the wind gave the Jaguars the ball at their 49 with 2:25 remaining.

The Packers needed that clutch, go-ahead drive because of two turnovers.

With Green Bay leading 17-10 but backed up at its 2, Rodgers hit Adams on a slant for a big catch-and-run gain but C.J. Henderson poked the ball loose and it was recovered by linebacker Myles Jack. It was the first turnover of the season by a Packers running back, receiver or tight end, and it was a big one. Setting up shop at Green Bay’s 16, Jake Luton connected with Keelan Cole for a 12-yard touchdown, a big-time throw between a host of defenders.

The second came with the score still tied 17-17. Rodgers doesn’t throw many interceptions and especially not at home. However, on third-and-8 past midfield late in the third quarter, he was intercepted by cornerback Sidney Jones. According to ESPN.com, Rodgers had thrown 263 consecutive passes over a span of seven home games without an interception. The Jaguars used the turnover to take a 20-17 lead on Chase McLaughlin’s 31-yard field goal with 12:40 remaining.

The Packers led 17-10 at halftime. They dominated statistically, with advantages of 230-99 in yards, 20-plus minutes in time of possession and 1-0 in turnovers. However, the Jaguars got a special-teams touchdown to stay in the game.

The game started in unexpected fashion. For the first time this season, the Packers failed to score on their opening drive. They had scored four touchdowns and four field goals in the first eight games. On third-and-5, Rodgers might have been able to run for the first down but saw tight end Robert Tonyan behind safety Jarrod Wilson. The ball was just a bit too far, resulting in a three-and-out punt.

Jacksonville, which had been outscored by 40 points in the first quarter this season, marched down the field and scored to lead 3-0 on McLaughlin’s 52-yard field goal.

Green Bay took the lead on the first play of the second quarter. With the wind at its back, Rodgers found Marquez Valdes-Scantling streaking up the right sideline for a 79-yard touchdown. Valdes-Scantling beat his defender by a couple of steps and Rodgers’ throw was perfect. Valdes-Scantling cut the ball across the field to get to the end zone.

However, the Jaguars took a 10-7 lead on Cole’s 91-yard punt return. JK Scott hit the ball a mile but with no hangtime. There wasn’t a defender within 20 yards of Cole when he caught the ball. Two players had a chance to bring him down but linebacker Ty Summers came up empty and Cole juked Scott like any receiver should juke any punter.

Late in the first half, Rodgers scored on a 5-yard run. The Packers kept the drive alive with three third-down conversions, including a third-and-8 pass to Jamaal Williams in which he forced a missed tackle. Green Bay tacked on a field goal just before halftime, a score set up by Adrian Amos’ interception.