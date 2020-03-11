Packers Learn Landing Spots for 10 Draft Picks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers know their landing spots in next month’s NFL Draft.

The league announced the full draft order on Wednesday. Here are their 10 picks:

First round: No. 30. Since 2005, there have been four Pro Bowlers from this spot: tight end Heath Miller in 2005, running back Joseph Addai in 2006, defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson in 2011 and outside linebacker T.J. Watt in 2017. Green Bay selected Damarious Randall in 2015 and offensive lineman Ross Verba in 1997 at this spot.

Second round: No. 62. Since 2006, there have been three Pro Bowlers from this spot: defensive back Tim Jennings in 2006, defensive back Casey Hayward in 2012 and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2017. Green Bay landed defensive back Quinten Rollins in 2015, Hayward in 2012 and receiver Robert Brooks in 1992 came from this spot.

Third round: No. 94. Over the last two decades, seven players have been starters for three-plus seasons, including defensive tackle Brandon Williams in 2013, and offensive linemen Adam Snyder in 2005, Travelle Wharton in 2004 and John St. Clair in 2000. The Packers grabbed receiver Ty Montgomery in 2015 and defensive tackle Cletidus Hunt in 1999 from this spot.

RELATED: Top NFL scout lists his five top free-agent linebackers

Fourth round: No. 136. Since 2004, this spot delivered longtime starters in the secondary Gibril Wilson in 2004 and Kendrick Lewis in 2010. Green Bay hasn’t picked 136th since defensive tackle Bud Marshall in 1965.

Fifth round: No. 175. This spot has been especially fertile. Since 2006, tight end Delanie Walker in 2006, linebacker Geno Hayes in 2008, defensive end Greg Hardy in 2010 and kicker Blair Walsh in 2012 have been starters for four-plus seasons. Green Bay swung and missed on receiver DeAngelo Yancey at this spot in 2017.

Sixth round: No. 192 (from the Raiders for receiver/returner Trevor Davis). The best players from recent drafts are linebacker Desmond Bishop by the Packers in 2007, kicker Matthew Bosher in 2011 and defensive tackle Darius Philon in 2015.

Sixth round: No. 208 (from the Titans for outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert). The Packers landed Pro Bowl guard Marco Rivera from this spot in 1996 and the Eagles snared Pro Bowl linebacker Seth Joyner in 1986.

Sixth round: No. 209. Since 2004, offensive tackle Shane Olivea in 2004 and receiver Quincy Enunwa in 2014 have been multiple-year starters. Green Bay grabbed quarterback Matt Flynn in 2008 and defensive back Ken Stills in 1985.

Seventh round: No. 236 (up from No. 244 in a pick-swap trade with the Browns for guard Justin McCray). The last full-time starter to come from this spot was fullback Howard Griffith in 1991. Jeff Janis was picked from this spot in 2014. Janis started one game in his career; of Green Bay’s nine picks at No. 236, he’s the only one to start a game.

Seventh round: No. 242 (from the Ravens for running back Ty Montgomery). Since 2002, three multiple-year starters have been selected at this spot: defensive lineman Brett Keisel in 2002, Super Bowl MVP linebacker Malcolm Smith in 2011 and defensive back Antonio Allen in 2012. Receiver Charles Lee, who caught 72 passes in his career, was selected by the Packers in 2000.

Video: Top 10 offensive tackles in free agency

PREVIEWING FREE AGENCY

Star power at quarterback

King Henry and Gordon lead running backs

Buyer beware in weak group of receivers

Buyer beware at tight end, too

Thuney leads interior offensive linemen

Bulaga, Veldheer part of crop aging of offensive tackles