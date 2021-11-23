Woodson Will Get Hall of Fame Honors at Halftime vs. Rams

Charles Woodson will join the Green Bay Packers' other Hall of Famers with a unique honor on Sunday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Charles Woodson will see his name unveiled on the Lambeau Field façade alongside the Green Bay Packers’ other Hall of Famers at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Woodson also will receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence.

The Ring of Excellence is one of three symbols, along with the gold jacket and bronze bust, that are bestowed upon Pro Football Hall of Famers.

This will be Woodson’s second ring ceremony. On Nov. 14, he received his Ring of Excellence in Las Vegas during halftime of the Raiders’ game against Kansas City.

“You guys have stuck with me through thick and thin,” Woodson told the fans that night. “From a young player who was … out there doing my own thing to when I came back for a second time. One thing I didn’t imagine was how you guys would receive me when I came back. But, man, I told you that night, my last game at the Coliseum, that you guys welcomed me back with open arms. I’ll always appreciate that. I’ll never forget that moment.”

Retired Hall of Fame President and Executive Director David Baker will be in attendance on Sunday.

Woodson’s legend started with the Oakland Raiders but was cemented during a superlative seven-year run with the Packers in which he was selected to four Pro Bowls, led the NFL in interceptions twice and was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2009. He was the heart and soul of the 2010 team that won the Super Bowl.

He ranks fifth in NFL history with 65 interceptions and second with 11 interceptions returned for touchdowns. In 2011, when he was 35, he led the NFL with seven interceptions and was a first-team All-Pro for the third time.

“First and foremost, there’s no substitute for hard work,” Woodson said before his induction. “I put the time in to be the best player on the field and I put the time in as far as conditioning, being able to do multiple things on the football field to where I wasn’t getting worn down and tired during the games. I might be on the best receiver, I might move inside to nickel, I might be at Sam linebacker. You never knew but I just always wanted to be ready.

“I think having a great understanding of the game – experience is always the greatest teacher. I had seen just about everything, so I was able to go out and really dissect plays before they would happen.”

A nine-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL’s all-2000s team, he was a first-ballot selection to the Hall of Fame.

Woodson was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in September.

"That was never my goal,” Woodson said of earning the NFL’s highest honors. “My goal was always championships. If you're good enough to do that, all the other stuff will come with it. For me, to hold up the Lombardi Trophy, I was good with that.”

The Ring of Excellence is created by Kay Jewelers. The ring is set in 14-karat gold with a total diamond weight of 1.75 carats. The outer diamonds create a “stadium” effect surrounding the football-shaped diamond center. It includes a likeness of his bronze bust, his position (cornerback/safety), years (1998 through 2015) and enshrinee number (No. 354).

The family of the late Bobby Dillon, who was a part of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, were at Lambeau Field to see Dillon’s name unveiled on the façade at halftime of the Oct. 24 game against Washington. The Packers have 27 individuals enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame; only the Chicago Bears, with 30, have more.

Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue will receive his Ring of Excellence at Lambeau Field at halftime of the Packers-Bears game on Dec. 12.

