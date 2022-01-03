Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Packers-Lions Finale Remains Noon Kickoff

    The NFL on Monday announced its Week 18 schedule, complete with two Saturday games and the final Sunday night matchup of the season.
    GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL unveiled its revamped Week 18 schedule on Monday. The Green Bay Packers’ game at the Detroit Lions stayed on Sunday as a noon kickoff.

    There will be a Saturday doubleheader on ESPN/ABC. At 3:30 p.m., the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Denver Broncos on ESPN/ABC. The Chiefs and Tennessee are tied atop the AFC with 11-5 records, though the Titans have the head-to-head tiebreaker for homefield advantage. At 7:15 p.m. the Dallas Cowboys will visit the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams have clinched playoff berths, with the Cowboys as NFC East champions.

    The final Sunday night game, billed as #Game272, will match the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football on NBC. Both teams are 9-7; the winner will earn a playoff berth.

    Green Bay improved to 13-3 and clinched homefield advantage on Sunday night against Minnesota. Coach Matt LaFleur anticipates playing his top players against the Lions, though perhaps not for the entire game.

    The Lions are 2-13-1. They had been playing quality football but lost 51-29 at Seattle on Sunday. Depending on how long Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plays and the health of Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s knee, it could be Jordan Love vs. Tim Boyle for much of the game.

    Green Bay beat Detroit 35-17 in Week 2 behind four touchdowns by running back Aaron Jones. On the heels of their Week 1 debacle vs. New Orleans, the Packers trailed 17-14 at halftime vs. the Lions before rallying and getting their season pointed the right direction.

    Full Week 18 NFL Schedule

    All games are Central time.

    Saturday

    Kansas City at Denver, ESPN/ABC, 3:30 p.m.

    Dallas at Philadelphia, ESPN/ABC, 7:15 p.m.

    Sunday

    Pittsburgh at Baltimore, CBS, noon

    Cincinnati at Cleveland, FOX, noon

    Green Bay at Detroit, FOX, noon

    Tennessee at Houston, CBS, noon

    Indianapolis at Jacksonville, CBS, noon

    Chicago at Minnesota, FOX, noon

    Washington at New York Giants, FOX, noon

    Seattle at Arizona, FOX, 3:25 p.m.

    New Orleans at Atlanta, FOX, 3:25 p.m.

    New York Jets at Buffalo, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

    San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams, FOX, 3:25 p.m.

    New England at Miami, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

    Carolina at Tampa Bay, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

    Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

