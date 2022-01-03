Packers-Lions Finale Remains Noon Kickoff
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL unveiled its revamped Week 18 schedule on Monday. The Green Bay Packers’ game at the Detroit Lions stayed on Sunday as a noon kickoff.
There will be a Saturday doubleheader on ESPN/ABC. At 3:30 p.m., the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Denver Broncos on ESPN/ABC. The Chiefs and Tennessee are tied atop the AFC with 11-5 records, though the Titans have the head-to-head tiebreaker for homefield advantage. At 7:15 p.m. the Dallas Cowboys will visit the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams have clinched playoff berths, with the Cowboys as NFC East champions.
The final Sunday night game, billed as #Game272, will match the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football on NBC. Both teams are 9-7; the winner will earn a playoff berth.
Green Bay improved to 13-3 and clinched homefield advantage on Sunday night against Minnesota. Coach Matt LaFleur anticipates playing his top players against the Lions, though perhaps not for the entire game.
The Lions are 2-13-1. They had been playing quality football but lost 51-29 at Seattle on Sunday. Depending on how long Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plays and the health of Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s knee, it could be Jordan Love vs. Tim Boyle for much of the game.
Green Bay beat Detroit 35-17 in Week 2 behind four touchdowns by running back Aaron Jones. On the heels of their Week 1 debacle vs. New Orleans, the Packers trailed 17-14 at halftime vs. the Lions before rallying and getting their season pointed the right direction.
Full Week 18 NFL Schedule
All games are Central time.
Saturday
Kansas City at Denver, ESPN/ABC, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, ESPN/ABC, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, CBS, noon
Cincinnati at Cleveland, FOX, noon
Green Bay at Detroit, FOX, noon
Tennessee at Houston, CBS, noon
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, CBS, noon
Chicago at Minnesota, FOX, noon
Washington at New York Giants, FOX, noon
Seattle at Arizona, FOX, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, FOX, 3:25 p.m.
New York Jets at Buffalo, CBS, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams, FOX, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Miami, CBS, 3:25 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, CBS, 3:25 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas, NBC, 7:20 p.m.