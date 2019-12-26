Packers-Lions Injury Report: LaFleur Puts Focus on Mental Preparation

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On a typical Thursday, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur would put his team through a padded practice.

That wasn’t an option this week as the team used its final allotted padded practice last week. Not that it mattered. Coming off a Monday night game at Minnesota, LaFleur opted to put his team through a pair of walk-throughs on Thursday.

The first installed the base game plan; the second was focused on situations such as third down and goal line.

LaFleur listed 15 players on the injury report. Running back Jamaal Williams, who didn’t play in the second half at Minnesota due to a shoulder injury, and fullback Danny Vitale did not practice. Williams’ situation is obviously worth monitoring. Aaron Jones and Williams have taken the overwhelming share of the carries; rookie Dexter Williams has played six snaps on offense and carried three times for 2 yards, and kick returner Tyler Ervin played seven snaps against Minnesota and got one reception on a jet-sweep-style pass.

Clearly, the focus this week is on mental preparation and being as fresh as possible for the regular-season finale against Detroit. With a victory, the Packers will clinch, at worst, the No. 2 seed, a first-round bye and a divisional-round home game. With a win and a victory by Seattle over San Francisco on Sunday night, Green Bay would be the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

“I think we’re pretty mindful of what we’re asking our guys to do,” LaFleur said of the game plan. “To say we cut it back, I don’t know if that’s necessarily the case. It’s more or less just making sure that, really in all three phases, we’ve got a lot of concepts we can pick from. It’s just making sure our guys are comfortable with what we’re doing. We’re not creating a bunch of new stuff and putting them in a position where they have to go out and think a whole bunch.”

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Did not participate: TE Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest), S Will Redmond (hamstring), FB Danny Vitale (knee), RB Jamaal Williams (shoulder).

Limited: RT Bryan Bulaga (groin), DT Kenny Clark (ankle), OLB Rashan Gary (shoulder), TE Jimmy Graham (veteran rest), WR Allen Lazard (ankle), C Corey Linsley (back), DT Dean Lowry (ankle), CB Tramon Williams (veteran rest).

Full: ILB Oren Burks (shoulder), ILB Blake Martinez (hand), RG Billy Turner (hamstring)

LIONS INJURY REPORT

Did not participate: DT Damon Harrison (knee/calf/veteran rest), DT A’Shawn Robinson (shoulder).

Limited: LB Devon Kennard (shoulder), LB Steve Longa (quad), RT Rick Wagner (knee), S Tavon Wilson (hamstring).

Full: LT Taylor Decker (ankle).