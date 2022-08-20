Packers Living With Doubs’ Big Plays, Big Drops

GREEN BAY, Wis. – You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and there you have the facts of Romeo Doubs’ preseason.

Just like last week’s preseason debut at San Francisco, the Green Bay Packers’ promising rookie receiver dropped two passes but also scored an impressive touchdown during Friday night’s 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

While quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday said players who drop too many passes “just won’t be out there” with the No. 1 offense when the season kicks off at the Minnesota Vikings in about three weeks, the reality is probably more complicated.

Through the course of 17 practices and two games, Doubs has dropped more passes than anyone on the roster. He’s also made more big plays because he creates more separation than any of the receivers. Yes, he’s missed some opportunities but he’s got more juice than the veteran receivers who Rodgers might rather lean on.

“I think Romeo’s a guy we’ve got a lot of confidence in, and certainly he made some big plays,” coach Matt LaFleur said of the fourth-round pick who scored 20 touchdowns during his final two seasons at Nevada.

“You see a guy with really good feet. He’s gotten really good in his transition. He’s got a burst. He’s been able to separate, which is something that’s tough to coach. Guys can either do it or they can’t. There’s stuff to clean up, for certain, but he’s a guy that we are excited about it. We’ll see where we are Week 1.”