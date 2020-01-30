PackerCentral
Packers Lose $2.6 Million of Cap Space

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are losing a sizeable chunk of their 2020 salary-cap space, though the decrease was to be expected.

Running backs Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones will receive large raises as part of the NFL’s proven-performance escalator, which is designed to boost the salaries of deserving players selected in the third through seventh rounds of the draft. As explained by OverTheCap.com, the PPE is a fourth-year salary escalator that can be earned by playing in 35 percent of a team’s offensive or defensive snaps in two of his first three seasons or 35 percent of all offensive or defensive snaps over his entire first three seasons. The PPE amount is the same as the lowest restricted free-agent tender.

According to the Athletic’s Bears beat writer, Kevin Fishbain, that amount will be $2.147 million.

For Williams and Jones, that’s a significant raise. Williams, a fourth-round pick in 2016, was set to earn a base salary of $876,498. Jones, a fifth-round pick in 2016, was set to earn a base salary of $785,487.

Added together, the PPE will take an additional $2.632 million of the cap.

Last season, Jones’ cap number of $695,487 ranked 75th at the position. He finished 12th in the league with 1,084 rushing yards. Of the top dozen rushers, his 4.59-yard average ranked sixth. He led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns and 19 total touchdowns. Jones added 49 receptions for 474 yards and three touchdowns; dwarfing his two-year totals of 35 receptions for 228 yards and one score.

Williams’ cap number of $786,498 ranked 56th at the position. Williams had the best season of his career in terms of yards per carry (4.3), receptions (39) and total touchdowns (six).

