PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Packers Mock Draft 5.0: Murray in the First and Three Receivers

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the Scouting Combine complete, here’s our fifth mock draft of the year. As usual, I filled the role of general manager Brian Gutekunst and the Draft Network’s Mock Draft Machine did the rest.

Round 1: Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray. The All-American turned in a sizzling 4.52 in the 40-yard dash. With sideline-to-sideline speed, maturity and experience in the spread-the-field Big 12, Murray checks all the boxes. Because he checks the boxes, my guess is he will be off the board. Also considered: Nobody.

Round 2: Baylor WR Denzel Mims. After a strong senior season, Mims has aced the scouting season by dominating the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine. At 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.37 seconds. Tall, fast, an excellent blocker and capable of making sensational catches, Mims stands out in a crowded group of receivers. Also considered: Nobody.

Round 3: Southern Illinois S Jeremy Chinn. At 6-foot-3 and 221 pounds, the FCS All-American ran his 40 in 4.45 seconds, posted a 41-inch vertical and put up 20 reps on the 225-pound bench press. Chinn has a chance to be what Josh Jones was supposed to be. He could immediately fit in the dime linebacker role filled by Raven Greene and Ibraheim Campbell. Also considered: Wisconsin C Tyler Biadasz.

Round 4: Auburn OT Jack Driscoll. Between UMass and Auburn, Driscoll started 45 games at right tackle. He did not allow a sack as a senior, then had an excellent Scouting Combine. If it doesn’t work out at tackle, he’s got the goods to be a strong guard. Also considered: Florida Atlantic TE Harrison Bryant, Missouri DT Jordan Elliott.

Round 5: Texas WR Devin Duvernay. I think I’ve taken Duvernay in every mock. At 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, Duvernay was a YAC machine at Texas. He had 106 receptions for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior, then ran a blistering 4.39 in the 40. He’s got the potential to be a dynamic threat in the slot. Also considered: Nobody.

Round 6: Liberty WR Antonio Gandy-Golden. Is three receivers too many? Perhaps but the depth is too good to ignore. At 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, he ran a 4.60 in the 40 with a 36-inch vertical leap. He caught 79 passes for 1,396 yards as a senior. Also considered: Oregon TE Jacob Breeland, LSU LB Jacob Phillips.

Round 6: Tulsa OLB Trevis Gipson. With Kyler Fackrell almost certain to depart in free agency, the Packers could use a fourth outside linebacker. Gipson had eight sacks and 15 tackles for losses as a senior. Also considered: Nobody.

Round 6: Boston College RB A.J. Dillon. With Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams leading the way, why not add a true counterpuncher? Enter Dillon. At a whopping 247 pounds, he dominated the Combine with a 4.53 in the 40 and won the vertical jump and broad jump. He rushed for 1,685 yards in 2019. He might not be a great fit for the scheme but with the combination of size and speed, he’s worth a shot. Also considered: Washington State QB Anthony Gordon, Florida International QB James Morgan, Tulsa CB Reggie Robinson.

Round 7: Nebraska DT Khalil Davis. At 308 pounds, Davis ran the fastest 40 among the 300-pound defensive linemen with an eye-popping 4.75. He had eight sacks and 11 tackles for losses as a senior. At 6-foot-1, he’s a bit shorter than ideal but that didn’t stop Mike Daniels. Also considered: Colorado LB Davion Taylor, Florida International QB James Morgan.

Round 7: Hawaii QB Cole McDonald. Hawaii’s run-and-shoot passers haven’t translated to the NFL. He doesn’t have a great arm and his mechanics are a mess, but he’s instinctive and incredibly athletic (4.58 in the 40). Also considered: Nobody.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers Prioritize Littleton at Linebacker

Among linebackers, Littleton ranks second interceptions, first in passes defensed and sixth in tackles the past two seasons.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Packers Need Speed at LB; This Draft Class Delivers

Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen were two of eight off-the-ball linebackers faster than 4.60 in the 40 at the Scouting Combine.

Bill Huber

Could Free Agency Bring a Wisconsin Homecoming?

Joe Schobert has 380 tackles, seven forced fumbles and six interceptions the past three seasons.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Let Us Introduce You to 325 NFL Draft Prospects

In an annual tradition, we introduce you to the top NFL Draft prospects both on and off the field.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Surgery for Top Linebacker Prospect

Appalachian State’s Akeem Davis-Gaither played through a stress fracture to post the best stats of his career.

Bill Huber

Report: Packers Will Host Browns for Joint Practices

“It’s good to change the scenery a little bit and go against a different scheme,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week.

Bill Huber

Mission Accomplished for Taylor in 40

Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor is the fastest running back at the Scouting Combine.

Bill Huber

Packers Need a Tackle; It Probably Won’t Be Wirfs

Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs had a prodigious Friday at the Scouting Combine.

Bill Huber

Pursuit of Hooper Would Come at High Price

According to ESPN.com, the Green Bay Packers are expected to pursue free-agent tight end Austin Hooper.

Bill Huber

Combine Workouts Amplify Strength of Receiver Class

And that's obviously good news for the Green Bay Packers.

Bill Huber