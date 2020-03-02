Packers Mock Draft 5.0: Murray in the First and Three Receivers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the Scouting Combine complete, here’s our fifth mock draft of the year. As usual, I filled the role of general manager Brian Gutekunst and the Draft Network’s Mock Draft Machine did the rest.

Round 1: Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray. The All-American turned in a sizzling 4.52 in the 40-yard dash. With sideline-to-sideline speed, maturity and experience in the spread-the-field Big 12, Murray checks all the boxes. Because he checks the boxes, my guess is he will be off the board. Also considered: Nobody.

Round 2: Baylor WR Denzel Mims. After a strong senior season, Mims has aced the scouting season by dominating the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine. At 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.37 seconds. Tall, fast, an excellent blocker and capable of making sensational catches, Mims stands out in a crowded group of receivers. Also considered: Nobody.

Round 3: Southern Illinois S Jeremy Chinn. At 6-foot-3 and 221 pounds, the FCS All-American ran his 40 in 4.45 seconds, posted a 41-inch vertical and put up 20 reps on the 225-pound bench press. Chinn has a chance to be what Josh Jones was supposed to be. He could immediately fit in the dime linebacker role filled by Raven Greene and Ibraheim Campbell. Also considered: Wisconsin C Tyler Biadasz.

Round 4: Auburn OT Jack Driscoll. Between UMass and Auburn, Driscoll started 45 games at right tackle. He did not allow a sack as a senior, then had an excellent Scouting Combine. If it doesn’t work out at tackle, he’s got the goods to be a strong guard. Also considered: Florida Atlantic TE Harrison Bryant, Missouri DT Jordan Elliott.

Round 5: Texas WR Devin Duvernay. I think I’ve taken Duvernay in every mock. At 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, Duvernay was a YAC machine at Texas. He had 106 receptions for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior, then ran a blistering 4.39 in the 40. He’s got the potential to be a dynamic threat in the slot. Also considered: Nobody.

Round 6: Liberty WR Antonio Gandy-Golden. Is three receivers too many? Perhaps but the depth is too good to ignore. At 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, he ran a 4.60 in the 40 with a 36-inch vertical leap. He caught 79 passes for 1,396 yards as a senior. Also considered: Oregon TE Jacob Breeland, LSU LB Jacob Phillips.

Round 6: Tulsa OLB Trevis Gipson. With Kyler Fackrell almost certain to depart in free agency, the Packers could use a fourth outside linebacker. Gipson had eight sacks and 15 tackles for losses as a senior. Also considered: Nobody.

Round 6: Boston College RB A.J. Dillon. With Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams leading the way, why not add a true counterpuncher? Enter Dillon. At a whopping 247 pounds, he dominated the Combine with a 4.53 in the 40 and won the vertical jump and broad jump. He rushed for 1,685 yards in 2019. He might not be a great fit for the scheme but with the combination of size and speed, he’s worth a shot. Also considered: Washington State QB Anthony Gordon, Florida International QB James Morgan, Tulsa CB Reggie Robinson.

Round 7: Nebraska DT Khalil Davis. At 308 pounds, Davis ran the fastest 40 among the 300-pound defensive linemen with an eye-popping 4.75. He had eight sacks and 11 tackles for losses as a senior. At 6-foot-1, he’s a bit shorter than ideal but that didn’t stop Mike Daniels. Also considered: Colorado LB Davion Taylor, Florida International QB James Morgan.

Round 7: Hawaii QB Cole McDonald. Hawaii’s run-and-shoot passers haven’t translated to the NFL. He doesn’t have a great arm and his mechanics are a mess, but he’s instinctive and incredibly athletic (4.58 in the 40). Also considered: Nobody.