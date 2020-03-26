Packers Mock Draft 8.0: The Impact of Free Agency

GREEN BAY – With the bulk of free agency complete and with the first round of the NFL Draft exactly four weeks away, here is our eighth mock draft.

With Green Bay signing Christian Kirksey in free agency the Mike Pettine going with only one linebacker on more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps last year, I wasn’t going to prioritize inside linebacker. Good thing, because Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray and LSU’s Patrick Queen were off the board. The signing of offensive tackle Rick Wagner meant taking an offensive tackle wasn’t a priority, either, and the signing of receiver Devin Funchess (along with the presence of Allen Lazard and Equanimeous St. Brown) meant being a bit more selective at receiver.

As usual, I played the role of Brian Gutekunst and The Draft Network’s Mock Draft Machine took care of the rest. Here is the entire draft so you can who was available with each pick.

First round – TCU DT Ross Blacklock. In 2019, Blacklock tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks while tying for second with nine tackles for losses. He is the son of Globetrotters coach Jimmy Blacklock, and that basketball background shows up with his footwork. He missed all of 2018 with a torn Achilles. Also considered: USC OT Austin Jackson.

Second round – Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk recorded 65 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns during an All-American senior season. He also averaged 31.9 yards with one touchdown on kickoff returns and 16.1 yards with one touchdown on punt returns in 2019. With the addition of Funchess, Aiyuk can fill a hole in the slot. He can win deep and after the catch. Also considered: Lenoir-Rhyne S Kyle Dugger and Southern Illinois S Jeremy Chinn, both of which project to dime linebackers.

Third round – Colorado LB Davion Taylor. Taylor tallied 69 tackles and seven passes defensed as a senior to earn second-team all-conference recognition. He was all-Pac 12 in the 100 meters and ran faster than most of the defensive backs at the Scouting Combine, which makes him a natural for the dime linebacker role. He’s a project but one that won’t get out of the third round, a scout predicted. Also considered: Clemson S Tanner Muse to play the same role.

Fourth round – Florida Atlantic TE Harrison Bryant. Bryant won the Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end after a monster season of 65 receptions for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s a downfield threat and tough to handle after the catch. Also considered: Nobody.

Fifth round – Baylor DT James Lynch. Lynch had a prodigious final season with 13.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for losses, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two blocked kicks to be a unanimous first-team All-American and the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Year. A lot of that production came on the edge, and that’s not where he’s going to lineup in the NFL, but he’s full-go all the time. Also considered: Nebraska DT Khalil Davis, Tulsa OLB Trevis Gipson, UCLA RB Joshua Kelley.

Sixth round – UCLA RB Joshua Kelley. Kelley rushed for 1,243 yards (5.5 average) and 12 touchdowns in 2018 and 1,060 yards (4.6 average) and 12 touchdowns as a senior. He’s got breakaway speed, good (if rarely used) hands and the toughness to protect. Also considered: Nobody.

Sixth round – San Diego State G/C Keith Ismael. Ismael was all-Mountain West all three seasons, including a first-team choice in 2018 and 2019. He has starting experience at guard and center and excellent athleticism. Playing center in 2019, he allowed just one sack, according to Pro Football Focus.

Sixth round – Tulsa CB Reggie Robinson. In the second of back-to-back picks, it’s Robinson – a defensive back we’ve taken in previous mocks. Robinson led the American Athletic Conference with 17 passes defensed, including four interceptions. He struggled at the Senior Bowl but had a superior Combine with a 4.44 in the 40 and 22 reps on the bench. Also considered: South Carolina State OT Alex Taylor, Fresno State LB Mykal Walker, Arkansas CB Kamren Curl.

Seventh round – Virginia WR Joe Reed. It’s too bad the NFL has gone to great lengths to eliminate kickoff returns, because Reed ran five of them back for touchdowns. He averaged 18.6 yards per catch in 2018 but just 8.8 in 2019, when the focus was getting the ball in his hands with quick passes. At 6-foot and 224 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.47 with 21 reps on the bench. Also considered: Penn State DT Robert Windsor.

Seventh round – Penn State DT Robert Windsor. The native of Fond du Lac, Wis., earned all-Big Ten third-team honors each of his final two seasons. As a senior, he tallied 3.5 sacks and five tackles for losses. With his athleticism, he’s got a chance to immediately impact games as a third-down rusher. Also considered: Nobody.